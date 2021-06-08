all the details of the new cheap plan of the platform

The cheap HBO Max plan will show us 4 ads per hour, it will not allow us to download content to watch offline and it will only allow us to view it in HD quality.

A new actor is preparing to enter the market for series and movie streaming platforms, currently led by Netflix, throughout the second half of this year: HBO Max.

This new platform will replace the current HBO and will give us access to a large amount of content both from Warner Bros and HBO itself.

In the United States, the price of HBO Max is $ 14.99 per month, but it also has a version with ads that reduces its price up to $ 9.99 per month.

Now, thanks to Bloomberg, we can reveal to you all the details of HBO Max with ads, the new cheap plan of this streaming platform.

This is the economic plan of HBO Max

The main feature of the cheap HBO Max plan is that it will feature ads, specifically, will show us 4 minutes of ads per hour. A really small amount if we think that on traditional television the maximum number of ads is 12 minutes per hour and on other streaming platforms such as Peacock or Discovery + the maximum is 5 minutes of ads per hour. In this sense, Warner Media has already confirmed that no commercials will be aired during HBO original shows.

In addition, Warner Media has confirmed that subscribers to the HBO Max plan with advertising will not have access to Warner Bros movies that are released simultaneously this year on the streaming platform and in theaters.

Other aspects that we must take into account about this subscription with ads is that We can only view the content in HD quality So what We will not have the option to download said content to view it without an internet connection.

AT&T, owner of Warner Media, recently agreed to merge this division with Discovery, to create a new platform that will be called Warner Bros. Discovery and that it will try to fight face to face with the rest of the streaming platforms.

To do this, they have chosen to take out a plan with ads and at a lower cost than HBO Max, since in the United States they are one of the most expensive streaming services, because the most popular Netflix plan costs $ 14 a month and the most common Disney + plan only costs 8 dollars a month.

Yet we do not know when HBO Max will arrive in Spainbut when i do we already know everything you need to choose between the ad-free plan or ad-free plan.

