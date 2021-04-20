All the details of the Montaner family reality show

“We rekindled the expectations we had about doing a program together and thus being able to communicate to people that message of what we feel family unity means … communicate that you can be happy in the midst of circumstances, despite anything of the threats that surround us ”, explained the artist.

According to NTERTAIN, the series will be a documentary “without a script” in which the Montaners will teach in a “more profound” way than on social networks how their day to day is.

The Montaners are not the first family to show their lives on video. The pioneer in the Latin world was the artist Jenni Rivera, who broke audience records on the NBC Universo channel with the three seasons of “I Love Jenni”.

“Larrymanía”, which follows the family of regional Mexican music singer Larry Hernández, is preparing its seventh season, while the family of comedian and filmmaker Eugenio Derbez has announced that the second season of “On a trip with the Derbez” will premiere this May.

Even so, the Montaner series will be the first to document the life of a family where everyone is famous on their own merits and on social networks they together exceed 150 million followers and their videos have more than 8,000 million views.

Although they have been together in Miami for a long time, due to the confinement imposed by the measures to contain the pandemic, the series will have scenarios in different parts of the world, as the team follows the daily life of the Montaner family, which includes the five children from the singer.

The oldest Alejandro is a singer, Héctor is part of Sony Music. For their part, Ricardo and Mauricio make up the duet of singer-songwriters Mau and Ricky and Evaluna is the star of the Nickelodeon Latin America series “Club 57”.