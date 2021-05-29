all the details of the event

Pokémon GO announces a special event for the weekend of July 17 and 18.

To celebrate that this year is the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon saga and the fifth anniversary of Pokémon GO, the guys from Niantic have announced through their official blog a new event for this summer called Pokémon GO Fest 2021, which will take place on July 17 and 18.

So that everyone can enjoy this event, the price of tickets has been reduced from $ 14.99 to just $ 5. about 4 euros to change, and, in addition, you can participate in the two days of the event with a single ticket.

It should also be noted that Google Play has joined Niantic as a sponsor of the event, which will mean that users we will multiply by four our Play Points with any purchase we make in Pokémon GO until May 30, including the ticket for this event.

Next, we are going to tell you all the details of this new special event of Pokémon GO that, without a doubt, will be full of surprises.

Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Day 1

The first day of this event will be Saturday July 17, 2021 and will be held between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm, local time.

In this first session, all Pokémon trainers, whether they have a ticket to the event or not, will enjoy the following features:

Hourly habitats return: this event will feature four hours of themed habitats (jungle, desert mountain, ocean beach and cave) that will rotate along it. At each habitat time, some wild Pokémon will appear more frequently: The Jungle Habitat will feature Pokémon such as Scyther, Aipom and FroakieThe desert mountain habitat will feature Pokémon such as Skarmory, Shieldon and HippopotasThe ocean beach habitat will feature Pokémon such as Dratini, Swablu and AlomomolaThe cave habitat will feature Pokémon such as Roggenrola, Stunfisk de Galar and DeinoThis day’s raids will feature Pokémon such as Hitmontop, Cranidos and Deino. Also, Pokémon Ponyta de Galar and Zigzagoon de Galar will appear in special costumes.Some Pokémon related to music, such as Chimecho, Kricketot, Audino and Pikachu will appear wild all day, in a special costume. There will be a free t-shirt of the event for the avatar. Shiny from Whismur, Chimecho, Audino and Tympole will arrive for the first time in Pokémon GO during the event.

On this first day of the event, the holders of a ticket for the same They will also be able to enjoy the following features:

A special investigation in which we will have to help Professor Willow and team leaders to celebrate this event in style with an unforgettable concert, choosing several Pokémon to participate in it. If we complete this special investigation we will receive extraordinary rewards, such as an encounter with a rare Pokémon, a T-shirt for the avatar and an exclusive pose for the avatar. The debut of two new Pokémon: Rock Star Pikachu and Pop Star Pikachu. For the latter, Pokémon Music Producer Junichi Masuda has produced new exclusive tracks for Pokémon GO Fest 2021, such as a rock and roll track for fans of Pikachu Rock Star, a lively electropop song for fans of Pop Star Pikachu. The global challenge stadium returns: on this first day of the event the ticket holders collaborate every hour to complete a group challenge. If they overcome the challenge in time, they will win a bonus that will be available for the remainder of that hour. We will be able to complete four collection challenges that will have the themes of the hourly habitats and in the hours of each habitat, these Pokémon will be attracted to incense:Jungle: Unown F, Unown G, Ludicolo, Chatot, Leafeon and Serperior.Desert mountain: Flareon, Unown F, Unown G, Tyranitar, Flygon and Throh.Ocean beach: Gyarados, Vaporeon, Azumarill, Unown F, Unown G and Sawk.Cave: Umbreon, Unown F, Unown G, Gardevoir, Absol, and Galvantula.During the event hours, the chances that the Wild Pokémon and those who are attracted to incense are Shiny. It will also be easier to discover Shiny Pokémon (wild and attracted to Incense) on this first day of the event than on the second. Shiny from Unown F, Throh and Sawk will arrive for the first time in Pokémon GO.

Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Day 2

On Sunday July 18 of this year between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., local time, the second session of this event will take place, in which all Coaches will enjoy the following characteristics:

The gameplay will revolve around raids and some of our favorite Pokémon will returnAll the Pokémon that appeared most frequently on the first day of the event will appear again on this second day during the hours of the same.

In addition, ticket holders for this event will enjoy the following rewards:

10,000 additional XP in raid rewards for completing a raid.10 raid passes spinning Gyms Photodisks, which can also be used in face-to-face raids.A temporary Research to get up to eight remote raid passes, which can be used to participate in a raid from anywhere A free bundle of the event with three remote raid passes, which will be available in the Store during the hours of the event.Pokémon Iberia: Play the Pokémon made in Spain on Android

We should also note that all the Pokémon that were attracted to incense on Saturday will be drawn to the incense on Sunday during event hours.

