All the details about the funeral of Ray Reyes, former member of the Menudo group

With a wake open to the public, The family of Ray Reyes, former member of the Menudo group, will give the last goodbye to the Puerto Rican singer. According to those close, it will be that way so that family, friends and fans can pay tribute and say goodbye to Ray, who passed away on April 30.

“We would be comforted to have your presence at this time of pain. Thank you for all the expressions of affection with our family “Raúl Reyes, the singer’s brother, said in a statement.

Ray’s body will be cremated and subsequently An intimate service will be held this Tuesday, May 4, at the Boulevard Memorial Funeral Home, located at 2800 Ave. Dos Palmas, Levittown, Toa Baja, Puerto Rico.

It was also highlighted that The corresponding protocols of Covid-19 will be followed, under the guidelines of the government executive order.

A cardiac arrest ended the life of the former Menudo, 51, who was dealing with depression, being overweight and had been diagnosed with cardiomegaly.

This harsh news was known through the social networks of the singer’s relationshipist, Liddia García Acosta and her brother Raúl.

“With much regret, we notify the death of our great Ray Reyes, former Menudo and member of the project Get on My Moto Tour,” said Liddia.

Rául, for his part, shared some details of the death: “Ray lived together with his mother and his ex-sister-in-law, who was in charge of taking care of her. He came down from his room and went to cook, there he suffered a massive heart attack. It fell ”, he communicated.