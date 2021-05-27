all the data point to that it makes sense

On June 1, despite stagnation in the levels of the vaccinated population at around 60%, Israel will lift all remaining COVID restrictions in the country. And there are not many. Since February 7, when they left behind the six weeks of confinement to which the terrible wave at the end of the year, the state of the Middle East has been progressively withdrawing sanitary measures.

The key moment was April 18 when the obligation to wear a mask in public was lifted. What has happened since then? Does it make sense to return to the most absolute of normalities starting this week? What can we learn from what is happening on the other side of the Mediterranean?

LESS than 100 DAYS for GROUP IMMUNITY: Towards a FUTURE without PANDEMIC

The epidemiological mirror in which the whole of Europe is seen

During the worst week of the pandemic in Israel, at the beginning of January 2021, the country detected almost 60,000 positives; Last week, however, that number was just 222 cases in total. The data speak for themselves. Above all, because for weeks (and despite the fact that the country continues to reach multimillion dollar agreements with pharmaceutical companies) the levels of vaccination have stagnated around 60%.

Following the end of masks in public spaces, the Israeli Government pledged to the “return to normality” if in the following weeks there was no regrowth. This is important because with a very young population and with the ultra-Orthodox, 12% of the nine million Israelis, in manifest rebellion against the vaccine, the 60% barrier was already on the horizon.

The question was, of course, if that 60% would be enough to keep the virus under control. And the truth is that the graphics is spectacular. It is true that spring has helped to do more outdoor activities and that they came out of a very strict confinement. Moreover, it must be remembered that last year, a heat wave locked Israelis in their homes, schools and workplaces and caused a major wave of COVID. But all these are reasons to be aware of future developments, but not to not recognize (with all its ‘buts’) the success of the vaccination plan in bending the curve almost to make it disappear.

Also, if confirmed, draws a very optimistic scenario for Spain and his vaccination plan that, if all goes well, will reach that 60% in the coming weeks. What will happen then? Will the measures in Spain begin to be withdrawn as well? It seems inevitable that it should be so; however, we do not have close dates and government efforts are focused on reaching 70% of vaccinated and reactivating tourism in the country.

