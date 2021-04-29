all the data and photos of the new SUV

Hyundai presents its sportiest SUV. We already have all the data and photos of the new Hyundai Kona N 2021. We will tell you!

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

April 28, 2021 (12:45 CET)

Hyundai Kona N, all the data and photos of the new sports SUV

Hyundai’s sportiest range continues to add options. After the good reviews received with the Hyundai i30 N (also on your body Fastback) and the i20 N, as well as the possibility of including more attractive aesthetic lines among its options, The Korean firm makes the leap to sportier SUVs with the new Hyundai Kona N.

The master lines are the same again in this Hyundai Kona N 2021. A much more aggressive image, a very powerful engine and a sound that makes you fall in love, one of the great attractions of the compact i30 N. All this with the versatility of an SUV like the Hyundai Kona.

The Hyundai Kona N stands out for its more aggressive image

Hyundai Kona N 2021, what makes it different

As already happens in the other sports models of the firm, aesthetic changes in the Hyundai Kona N are minimal but very effective. The new SUV looks very different from its more modest versions thanks to wheel arches in the same color as the rest of the bodywork, a specific mesh for the front grill and a thin red line that frames the underside of the vehicle. Round the set by Lightweight 19-inch forged wheels and a new color called Sonic Blue, midway between white and light gray with accents of blue, available alongside the exclusive Performance Blue on Hyundai’s N models and five other shades.

In the inside sportsmanship is also distilled. The steering wheel is specific to this line N, the pedals are metal and the gear lever has a thicker and perforated leather covering. And all this with the N logo and details finished in Performance Blue throughout the cabin. In addition, it is available as an option a specific finish with sports bucket seats in cloth or leather, suede seats (electric and ventilated as standard) and the possibility of making the seats electric and ventilated as an option. Any of the options is heated as standard and the rear seats have the option of including this functionality.

Although if this Hyundai Kona N stands out for something, it is for its mechanics. To provide the SUV with the best features, a turbocharged 2.0 T-GDI four-cylinder with 280 hp, combined with a wet-type eight-speed automatic gearbox with two clutches. This transmission is the same that the Hyundai i30 N mounts and can be controlled by the paddles on the steering wheel.

The Hyundai Kona N has its own specifications for the circuit

Hyundai Kona N, designed to get the most out of performance

Another of the great attractions of this gearshift are its three driving modes. The N Power Shift (NPS) system it is activated automatically when the driver demands more than 90 percent of the accelerator. In this case, the reduction in torque between gears is mitigated and allows the Hyundai Kona N to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 5.5 seconds. To overtake with greater safety or get the most out of a specific area of ​​a track, the system N Grin Shift (NGS) maximizes vehicle power for 20 seconds, downshifting and getting as much thrust as possible. To repeat this process, the driver must wait 40 seconds. Finally, the N Track Sense Shift (NTS) helps to get the most out of the track, autonomously managing the gear change without the intervention of the driver.

To all this technology are added the five riding modes: Eco, Normal, Sport, N and Custom. With this last mode, the driver will be able to configure some parameters of the car and further individualize its behavior. In addition, some Pirelli P-Zero 235 / 40R19 tires, the brake calipers have been increased in size, the suspension is electronically controlled, and the steering, traction and stability control system have been tweaked to offer a more direct response.

Finally, in terms of driving aids and safety, the Hyundai Kona N includes all the systems we could expect, such as adaptive cruise control, lane keeping or emergency braking, among others. Similarly, controlling the infotainment is easier with the 10.25-inch dual screen with sporty finishes and that serves as the instrument panel and center console. All the information, including that of the sportiest modes, will also be available to the driver with the Head-Up Display.

Regarding your date of marketing and priceWe will have to wait for the information that Hyundai sends us, since none of this information has been disclosed.