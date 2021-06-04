all the data and photos of the new saloon

BMW presents its new electric car, the i4, a large 4-door coupe that will reach almost 600 kilometers of autonomy. We give you the first details.

June 3, 2021 (11:15 CET)

BMW i4 2021: all the data and official photos of the new electric saloon, tremble, Tesla!

Tremble, Tesla. This phrase is already a classic, but with each novelty that hits the market in the middle segment, more difficulties undoubtedly introduce the North American company, which has become strong throughout the world with its halo of innovation and electrification capacity. The new rival comes from a powerful brand, from BMW, and it’s called i4.

Under this new name, a Spectacular new grand 4-door coupe, which they say is capable of “bringing together the agility and dynamics that underpin the brand’s legendary sense of driving pleasure, plus the comfort of saloons and modern functionality in a new zero-emission format.” BMW is thus aiming directly at the heart of its range, entering the mid-premium segment with an electric model.

New BMW i4.

Surrounded by a great technological and design load, the The new BMW i4 will be available from its launch in two versions different. The most powerful will be the i4 M50, equipped with electric motors on the front and rear axle to offer a combined power of 544 hp. It includes M-specific chassis technology, and promises a autonomy of up to 510 kilometers in WLTP cycle. Their combined electricity consumption is estimated between 24 and 19 kWh / 100 km. It will also be the first BMW M with fully electric traction.

What access model, the BMW i4 will have the version eDrive40, which has an electric motor of 340 hp, together with the classic historical rear drive of the brand. Maximum sportiness, together with an estimated electricity consumption between 20 and 16 kWh / 100 km. Here, the autonomy extends to an extraordinary 590 kilometers.

With a length of 4.785 meters, 5 real seats and a large tailgate that leads to a trunk that promises between 470 and 1,290 liters charging, the new BMW i4 also starts from the brand’s new flexible vehicle architecture, conceived as the second phase of its transformation towards electric mobility. Electrically powered, but never compromising on sportiness, the high-voltage battery cells are only 110mm high and sit under the floor, also significantly lowering the center of gravity.

BMW i4: this is its interior.

BMW also assures that its new i4 will have energy and operating costs up to 30 percent lower than equivalent combustion models. Upon delivery in Spain, the customer will receive a BMW Charging card with the universal identifier already used for the My BMW App: it allows the use of AC or DC charging stations, as well as high-power fast stations throughout Europe at affordable prices.

There are two offers available with which the customer can access the charging solutions: Flex, which is standard without service charges for those who recharge at home and use the public network little; Y Active, a more innovative offer that allows you to recharge with fixed, homogeneous and attractive rates. The subscription, at € 4.99 / month without obligation, gives access to fixed rates regardless of the operator, varying between € 0.40 / kWh for recharging alternating or direct current, and € 0.79 / kWh for charging. fast on the IONITY network.