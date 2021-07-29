all the data and official photos of the new …

The Volkswagen SUV range continues to grow and already offers its first coupe. Until now, the clients of the German firm could choose from a wide range of sizes, prices and philosophies, but they did not have in their hands the possibility of choosing one coupe body. With the Volkswagen taigo, this possibility is already available.

The range of the SUV coupe at Volkswagen starts with the smallest. For its construction, the MQB-A0 platform, the same as the group uses the Volkswagen polo and will serve to complement a range in which Volkswagen already has the T-Cross. The Taigo offers a more passionate version with a size of 4,266 mm in length, 1,494 mm in height and 1,757 mm in width, with a wheelbase of 2,566 mm.

Aesthetically, The Volkwagen Taigo inherits much of the latest designs that we have seen within the brand, but its body, obviously, is marked by the great descending line that closes the set at the rear. Despite this, habitability is not compromised inside. Its wheelbase is two and three millimeters longer than the Polo and the T-Cross, respectively, offering heights of habitability in height of 1,019 mm in the driver’s seat and 964 mm in the rear.

The rear coupe drop of the body stars the silhouette of the new VW Taigo

Volkswagen Taigo, everything that the new SUV coupe offers

Both at an aesthetic and equipment level, the standard LED headlights are interesting of the new Volkswagen Taigo, which in the case of the Matrix LED IQ Light (standard in the Style and R-Line finishes) cross the entire width of the vehicle and only the brand logo breaks their fluidity. In the lower area, a molding imitates the upper shapes to give greater dynamism. Seen from behind, the LED headlamps are split in two (as we saw on the Polo) and a black trim supports the light line crossing the entire boot. Under the license plate you can read the name of the model.

As for its equipment, the series offer of the new Volkswagen coupe SUV will come with the taigo pack. In this finish it is offered, as we have already said, the standard LED headlights, as well as air conditioning or the Digital Cockpit. In this case, the dashboard screen is eight inches and the central one is 6.5 inches to control all infotainment services. To this must be added electrically adjustable and heated exterior mirrors and electric windows for all windows.

Above, the Life finish It adds some aesthetic details such as exterior details such as a longitudinal roof bar in black, an individualized front with a chrome-look crossbar, logo projection on the exterior mirrors and 16-inch light alloy wheels. Already inside, multifunction leather steering wheel, an additional USB-C port and the possibility of adding a sliding roof and panoramic deflector.

The Style and R-Line ranges are the most striking and complete

The Style and R-Line ranges they should be viewed, according to Volkswagen, as equals. The big difference between one and the other will be the aesthetic details, more elegant in the first, more sporty in the second.

Thus, in both cases the aforementioned Matrix LED IQ-Light headlights are offered (with LED fog lights), 17 inch wheels with their own designs, the Digital Cockpit Pro, with a 10.25-inch screen for the dashboard and an eight-inch central screen to control everything related to information and entertainment. The interior also offers higher quality and attractive options in its upholstery, its own lines called Black Style or Roof Pack (each with its own particularities), exclusive seats as an option for these two packages or 18-inch wheels.

In terms of safety, the main semi-autonomous driving systems are included within the so-called IQ.DRIVE Travel Assist. In it we find the assisted parking system, adaptive cruise control, which also anticipates what it will find in its path through the use of GPS, lane maintenance system, emergency braking with pedestrian detection up to 85 km / h , multi-collision brake system to prevent the car from suffering a second collision after an accident or active protection of the occupants, closing the windows and the sunroof or tightening the belts (among other details) if the car detects that it is going to occur an accident.

Finally, if we talk about the motorization of the new Volkswagen Taigo, it should be noted that the SUV coupe will only be available with the 1.0 tricilíndricos petrol blocks of 95 and 110 CV and the tetracilíndrico 1.5 of 150 CV. If we talk about the more modest option, the block 1.0 of 95 CV of access to the range will be available with a manual gearbox of five relations. In the case of opting for the 110 hp configuration, the model already offers a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG automatic (as an option). Finally, the most powerful option will be available with the automatic transmission already mentioned.

As for his marketing and prices, the sales (opening in the online configurator) will start after the summer and the first units will arrive at Spanish dealers in January 2022.

This new vehicle is the third model of the Navarra factory and will be manufactured in the same line as Polo and T-Cross.