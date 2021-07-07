All the countries it takes to build a space telescope

Germany, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Spain, the United States, France (including French Guiana), Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. These are all the countries who have participated in the growth of the space telescope James webb.

The James Webb Telescope is called to be the replacement for Hubble, although most likely they will get to work for a time at a time. And they have differences, but above all one thing in common: helping researchers to know more about the universe in which we live. We have many questions about the cosmos still to be solved and these telescopes and their instruments can help us to get answers.

In addition, building the James Webb Space Telescope has been challenging. Not only because of the telescope itself but also because of the need for coordination between different countries. In fact, we know that collaboration between three space agencies has been necessary: ​​the POT; the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA, also in Spanish). And it is that the “most powerful” telescope so far is not built without the cooperation between different countries. What instruments does the James Webb have? And, above all, who has built each of them?

Instruments of the James Webb Space Telescope

Everything is ready. The telescope awaits its transfer to the Kurú spaceport in French Guiana. Once there, se will prepare everything for launch. The date range for sending the James Webb into space ranges from mid-October to December of this year. It is enough time so that, in the event of technical or meteorological unforeseen events, the launch of the space telescope can take place. Nevertheless, there could be delays and spoil the plan of the space agencies.

But let’s not be pessimistic. The James Webb has a long haul (and many delays behind it); but, if everything goes according to plan, the space telescope will begin testing the instruments a couple of months after launch. Already for 2022. And then the observation time assigned for that year will begin. That is, astrophysicists could start using the telescope, if all goes according to plan, from the second half of 2022.

But let’s focus now on the contributions of each space agency with the James Webb Space Telescope.

NASA instruments

NASA has participated with two instruments. One developed only by them and another in collaboration with ESA. The first is the near infrared camera NIRCam. This James Webb Space Telescope tool will allow you to look at distant objects in the infrared.

In addition, it will help us look at the past, at the beginning of the universe. That is, we will be able to see the first lights of galaxies and stars thanks to the James Webb. While the images captured by Hubble calculate that they could go back 12.5 billion years. However, the James Webb would look back 13.5 billion years.

Collaboration with ESA

ESA and NASA have developed and built MIRI, a mid-infrared camera and spectrograph. This instrument would be used to make spectrographs, that is, to study how matter interacts with the infrared. This would help us to know more about cold and far objects in the mid-infrared.

Canada’s participation in this space telescope

For its part, the CSA contributes to this James Webb space telescope with the combined fine orientation sensor FGS-NIRISS. This tool will allow James Webb to further study the exoplanets in our sights. Either because they are in potentially habitable areas (and could have life) as well as other interesting ones. After all, we are not only interested in finding life, we also want to know how planets form and evolve.

But let’s get back to the topic of finding life out there. The most logical way to do it, at least today, is to search biomarkers in their atmospheres. Biomarkers are particles related to life, as happened with phosphine on Venus in September 2020. For this we need very powerful telescopes that are able to see the atmosphere and tell us what it has. This is called characterization of the exoplanet atmosphere And it’s just what the NIRISS instrument is for. In addition to the chemical composition of objects (not just exoplanets); You can also tell us what temperature and mass they have.

Built at ESA for the James Webb

Credit: ESA – D. Ducros

In addition to the collaboration with NASA and the upcoming launch of the James Webb Space Telescope; ESA has also developed the near infrared spectrograph NIRSpec.

The NIRSpec will also do spectrographs like the MIRI. But their functions are different. To begin with, it will also serve to characterize atmospheres as it will observe the temperature, mass and chemical composition of objects in the sky; as does NIRISS. But also, you can capture the spectrum of up to 200 objects at a time

“I think the images from the James Webb Space Telescope will blow our minds” Günther Hasinger, ESA science director

Of course, it must be remembered that these are instruments that expand the modes in which the telescope can be used. That is, in addition to observations in visible light; This space telescope uses these tools for everything we’ve described. “I think the images from the James Webb Space Telescope will blow our minds,” he said. Günther Hasinger, ESA science director at the launch press conference.

It is a collaboration that has taken a long time, but finally it seems that everything is ready to send the James Webb into space. It will be located in the Lagrange point 2, 1,500,000 kilometers from Earth; much farther from the International Space Station (ISS) or the Hubble location. And, unlike this one, it cannot be repaired.

It will look for life, it will observe the past of the universe and it will surely give us new information that we now do not know. We just have to wait a little longer to find out what this space telescope can do for science, but at the moment it looks very promising.

