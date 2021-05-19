All the clashes that Ceuta and Melilla have experienced due to conflicts between Morocco and Spain

The Spanish Army and the Red Cross, deployed in Ceuta, on the border between Morocco and Spain on May 19, 2021, during the massive influx of migrants. (Photo: Diego Radames / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Spanish autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla have been the reason and scene of disagreements between Spain and Morocco on several occasions, due to their geographical location in North Africa and the ease that this offers for illegal immigration access from Moroccan territory To Spanish.

The arrival of almost 6,000 Moroccans irregularly in the last hours to Ceuta is the most recent of the clashes between the two countries, which already experienced a difficult moment in their relations when the Statutes of Autonomy of Ceuta and Melilla were approved in 1994. This was obtained in response to a diplomatic offensive by Morocco by requesting the UN to “return” the cities.

Again, relations were disturbed on November 2, 2007 when Morocco announced the call for consultations from its ambassador in Madrid, after announcing the first visit of the Kings of Spain, then Juan Carlos I and Sofía, to the two Spanish autonomous cities, which was the first in 32 years.

The last claim was made in December 2020 by the Moroccan Prime Minister, Saadedin Otmani, when he raised the aspiration of Morocco on the sovereignty of Ceuta and Melilla, which caused a quick response from the Spanish Executive as well as the request of the Moroccan ambassador in Spain, Karima Benyaich, to give explanations.

Sahara conflict

Spain and Morocco have starred in various disagreements over the years, almost all related to the sovereignty of Western Sahara, whose annexation took place in 1975; with clandestine immigration, or with the recurring sovereign claims of Morocco on Ceuta and Melilla.

The Sahara is since 1975 motiv …

