all the changes of the renewed Huawei assistant that is already reaching mobile phones

Huawei phones and tablets receive a renewed virtual assistant with great changes. These are the news.

If you have a Huawei smartphone, very soon you will be able to enjoy a revamped virtual assistant app, which introduces major changes focused on improving the personalized experience for users.

This has been announced by the company itself in a press release, where it specifies all the changes that come with the new version of the Huawei Assistant.

Card-based design, real-time feed and more news

The way to access the wizard has not changed: you just have to swipe right from home screen Of the device. Thus, all the functions of the wizard will be available, including the new features that arrive with the latest update.

Huawei has focused on improve user experience, through a renewed design card-based. All of them will be present in the “Moments” section of the assistant, where we will see the content of partners such as Parcel Delivery. In that sense, the Moments now show smart notifications and reminders, adapted to the environment in which we find ourselves at all times.

In this sense, the option of rearrange each of the cards in the order desired by the user.

Huawei has also updated the news feed, with content that appears in real time. Enough with swipe up to access custom news feed.

Speaking of customizable items, it’s worth noting that Huawei Assistant now lets you add quick access to four favorite apps. However, the device can also choose each of the four shortcuts based on the most used services and apps.

The search algorithms have also been improved, so that now the results are divided into two sections, one of local device results, and another with the online results of the browser.

All News of the Huawei Assistant are now available to users of the brand’s devices. To enjoy them, just install the latest update available through AppGallery.

