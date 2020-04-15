With the new OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, the Chinese firm has decided level up and leave behind the commitments that the brand’s terminals have been dragging for years. All this, yes, at the cost of a price increase considerable that leads to the “Pro” model to be the first terminal of the brand to cross the barrier of 1,000 euros.

But, What really changes between the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro? We had already examined the differences between the previous OnePlus 7 Pro and the new OnePlus 8 Pro. Now, it’s time to see what they are the most important changes with which OnePlus tries to justify the 200 euros extra What does the 8 Pro cost compared to the “normal” model of this family.

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro: this is all that changes

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro

Specifications OnePlus 8OnePlus 8 Pro

Dimensions 160.2 x 72.9 x 8 mm

Weight 180 grams 165.3 x 74.35 x 8.5 mm

199 grams

6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display

Refresh rate 60-90 Hz

6.78-inch sRGB and DCI-P3Fluid AMOLED support

Refresh rate 60/120 Hz

3D Corning Gorilla Glass

Support sRGB and Display P3

Resolution Full HD +

403 ppi

Aspect ratio of 20: 9 Quad HD + (3168 x 1440 pixels)

513 ppi

Aspect ratio of 19.8: 9

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G

Adreno 650 GPU

X55Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Modem

Adreno 650 GPU

X55 Modem

RAM8 / 12GB LPDDR4x8 / 12GB LPDDR5

Operating systemOxygenOS 10.5 based on Android 10OxygenOS 10.5 based on Android 10

Storage 128 / 256GB UFS 3.0 2-LANE 128 / 256GB UFS 3.0 2-LANE

CamerasRear triple: Sony IMX586 48 MP (1.6 µm) f / 1.65 with OIS + EIS + “Ultra Wide” 16 MP f / 2.2 (117º) / Dual LED Flash, PDAF + LAF + CAF + “Macro” 2 MP

Frontal: Sony IMX471 16 MP (1 µm) f / 2.0 with fixed focus and EIS.Rear: 48 MP f / 1.78 Sony IMX689 with 1.12 μm pixel size, OIS and 8 MP f / 2.44 “Telephoto” EIS + with 1.0 μm pixel size, OIS (3x hybrid optical zoom, 20x digital ) + “Ultra Wide” Sony IMX586 48 MP f / 2.2 with 119.7º field of view + 5 MP f / 2.4 color filter camera + Dual LED Flash + Multi Autofocus (PDAF + LAF + CAF)

Frontal: 16MP f / 2.45 Sony IMX471 with 1.0μm pixel size

Battery 4.300 mAh with fast charge Warp Charge 30T (30 W) 5V / 6A4.510 mAh with fast charge (Warp Charge 30T 30W) and wireless charging (Warp Charge 30 Wireless 30W), support for reverse wireless charging

Others: Dolby Atmos Audio, Alert Slider, Dual Noise Canceling Stereo Speaker, X-axis Haptic Vibration Motor, On-Screen Optical Fingerprint Reader, USB 3.1 Type C, Dual Nano-SIM, Dolby Atmos Audio, Alert Slider, Dual Stereo Speakers with noise canceling, X-axis Haptic vibration motor, on-screen optical fingerprint reader, USB 3.1 Type C, Dual Nano-SIM

Starting price From 709 euros From 909 euros

Wireless charging and water resistance, exclusive to the “pro” model

For years, many had complained about OnePlus’s decision to not include support for Qi wireless charging on their phones despite the progressive price increase that has been happening in the brand’s catalog over time. Now at last OnePlus has decided to integrate this feature in its most leading model.

So, The OnePlus 8 Pro becomes the brand’s first mobile phone with wireless charging. And not just any one. Thanks to technology Warp Charge 30 Wireless, we find one of the fastest fast charging technologies we have ever seen in a mobile phone, capable of recharging half the device’s battery in around half an hour.

The OnePlus 8, meanwhile, maintains the Warp Charge 30T wired, with a maximum supported power of 30W, but loses the compatibility with wireless charging that the most expensive model does have.

Another trait that falls down the road is the IP68 certification. That, however, does not mean that the OnePlus 8 does not have water resistance. In fact, it is very likely that both devices are built in the same way, although OnePlus would only have decided to pay for this certification for its “Pro” model. As a curiosity, it is necessary to comment that some variants of the OnePlus 8 do have this certification.

Fluid displays for everyone

Both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have displays based on Fluid AMOLED technology which the brand first introduced last year alongside the OnePlus 7 Pro, and whose name refers to a high refresh rate. However, there are some important differences between the two panels.

Starting with the OnePlus 8, we find a display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and one Full HD + resolution which yields a density of 403 pixels per inch. In addition, it is protected by a glass slightly curved on both sides. Its diagonal is 6.55 inch.

But It is the OnePlus 8 Pro that gets the best part. Your panel 6.78 inch, increases its refresh rate up to 120 Hz and the resolution up Quad HD + to cross the barrier of 500 pixels per inch. Another of its advantages is the inclusion of the “HDR Boost” mode, which enhances colors and contrast when consuming video content to take advantage of all the panel’s capabilities. As a disadvantage, mention that the lateral curves of the screen are even more pronounced, so that accidental touches and color aberrations are somewhat more pronounced in this version.

Small technical changes and a great advantage for the “normal” model

In technical terms, the differences between the two models are not so evident. The two terminals have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 platform, and there are versions with 128 and 256 GB of internal storage in each case. We also have 8 or 12 GB of RAM, although only the OnePlus 8 Pro has RAM based on LPDDR5 technology, on paper more efficient and faster than the LPDDR4x technology that mounts the OnePlus 8.

Yes, the changes in autonomy are more striking. Although the OnePlus 8 Pro exceeds its little brother in capacity by almost 200 mAh, in our tests we have been able to see how the autonomy of the OnePlus 8 is better than that of the OnePlus 8 Pro, to the point of being one of the strengths of this most affordable model. It is true that such a difference is due to the lower resolution and refresh rate of the panel, but it must be taken into account.

Photographic evolution, only in the most expensive model

Probably the key aspect that makes the OnePlus 8 Pro a model capable of rivaling the big players in the mobile phone league is its photographic section. Its main system is formed by four sensors, being the first of them the new Sony IMX689 48 megapixel resolution, which we had already been able to test in the OPPO Find X2 Pro.

In the case of the OnePlus 8, the main sensor is the same again 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 that the brand already used last year, and that curiously, the 8 Pro uses as ultra wide camera for higher quality super panoramic shots.

There are also changes regarding the “telephoto”. Mainly, because the OnePlus 8 Pro has one – with 3x optical zoom – and the OnePlus 8 does not. Instead, OnePlus has integrated a 2 megapixel “macro” lens in the cheapest model.

In addition to that, the OnePlus 8 Pro has an extra camera that, to tell the truth, does not add much value to the photographic experience. It is a “color filter camera” that, among other things, allows capturing images with a “photochromic” effect.

Price and where to buy the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro

Whatever model you decide to buy, you should know that both models are already on sale, at a starting price of 709 euros for the OnePlus 8, and of 909 euros for the OnePlus 8 Pro.

