All the celebs that have supported Simone Biles after her departure from Tokyo 2020

In addition to his fellow gymnastics and colleagues in Tokyo, Biles has received emotional statements and lots of love from celebrities such as Michelle Obama, Justin Bieber, Christian siriano and more.

Michelle Obama

Am I good enough? Yes, I am. The mantra I practice daily. @Simone_Biles, we are proud of you and we are rooting for you. Congratulations on the the silver medal, Team @USA! 🎊 – Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 28, 2021

Amanda gorman

“That the GOAT @Simone_Biles has to sit down, because a man is not responsible for doing the same, it is a shame. Biles continues to cheer on her teammates, even as she takes care of herself, it’s one of the many graces that make her a true champion, forever and ever. We love you, Simone. “