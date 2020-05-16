The Costa Rican Ministry of Health reported this Friday, May 15, that the 31 carriers who have tested positive for Covid-19 entered through the border posts with Nicaragua.

The health authority confirmed to the newspaper LA PRENSA that all cases have been identified on the northern border of Costa Rica, both in Peñas Blancas and Las Tablillas.

The total number of positive cases in carriers, according to the Ministry of Costa Rica, has been accumulated since May 11, the day the Costa Rican government announced that it would carry out tests to detect Covid-19 to carriers who intend to enter the country by land borders.

To the 31 carriers registered by the Costa Rican Minsa with Covid-19 they have been denied entry into the country and have been returned to Nicaragua. Recently, the Health Minister, Daniel Salas, reported in a press conference that once the positive result is known, the country where the carrier entered and the country from which it originates are informed.

Noticias Repretel, from Costa Rica, showed how the Costa Rican authorities accompany the transporters and take them to the immigration posts.

The Costa Rican Ministry of Health assured LA PRENSA that they do not refer to the confirmed cases of Covid-19 by nationality, but as nationals and foreigners. To date this means of communication has known of two cases of Nicaraguan carriers who have tested positive for the virus, while Marvin Altamirano, president of the Nicaraguan Transporters Association, is aware of five Nicaraguans, two detected at the Las Tablillas post and three in Peñas Blancas.

The procedure carried out to the carriers has generated extensive lines of vehicles, whose drivers are waiting to undergo the test to be able to deliver the merchandise they are moving. Local media have reported cases of drivers from other Central American countries.