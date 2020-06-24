Eurovision fans are torn between curiosity, skepticism and joy that an international platform like Netflix has made a film about the festival. There is no doubt that Will Ferrell’s feature film aims to make a tribute to the most important musical event in the world and this includes the enjoyment of the eurofan communityTherefore, some of the most iconic representatives in the history of the event could not fail to make an appearance.

‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga’ opens on Friday June 26 but FormulaTV has already been able to watch the tape and discover the cameos that will make fans vibrate from their living room. Among them are several unforgettable winners, being the first to appear the Portuguese Salvador Sobral. As he himself had been responsible for unveiling, he will give life to a Street musician. Any questions about the song that will thrill the protagonists?

Loreen, Alexander Rybak, Conchita and Netta, some of the cameos of ‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga’

The winner of Eurovision 2017, however, is not part of the music scene in which the rest of his fellow Eurovisives make their appearance. A total of ten former representatives come together in a medley of songs that will undoubtedly become one of the highlights of the film.. The winners Alexander Rybak (Norway 2009), Loreen (Sweden 2012), Conchita Wurst (Austria 2014), Jamala (Ukraine 2016) and Netta (Israel 2018) join Jessy Matador (France 2010), Elina Nechayeva (Estonia 2018), Bilal Hassani (France 2019), Anna Odobescu (Moldova 2019) and John Lundvik (Sweden 2019).

These cameos are joined by ABBA, although in file form. The performance of « Waterloo » at the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest held in Brighton is the starting point in the film starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams. The latter is in charge of put a voice in the musical passages Molly Sandén, Swedish singer who was third in Eurovisión Junior 2006 and has participated three times in the Melodifestivalen. Other faces linked to the Eurovision universe that make their appearance in fiction are Graham Norton, a regular BBC commentator, and William Lee Adams, director of the specialized medium Wiwibloggs.

Jon Kortajarena, presenter of Eurovisión

Despite the fact that Spain is one of the participating countries with the largest Eurofan community, in the Netflix film none of our standard bearers intervenes. The Spanish representation comes from the hand of Jon Kortajarena, actor and model who on the tape brings the festival presenter to life. He is one of the people in charge of announcing the nominations and giving way to the spokesmen of the votes in this fictional edition that takes place in Edinburgh, and in which the Fire Saga tries to win Iceland’s first victory.