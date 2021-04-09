All the Awful Things That Grey’s Anatomy Has Done to Meredith

Meredith Gray has been through a lot, to say the least.

Grey’s Anatomy has run most of its characters through the wringer, but none moreso than its leading general surgeon, played spectacularly by Ellen pompeo. She began as a young surgical intern whose legendary mother was suffering from Alzheimer’s and who just accidentally slept with her boss, and now she’s a widow with a dead ex-boyfriend who’s allegedly coming out of a weeks-long induced coma after a bout of COVID -19.

She’s technically died once and almost died several more times, and she’s lost enough people to put her in a permanent state of grief. Yet somehow, she goes on — assuming she actually recovers from her current illness.

Over 17 seasons, Grey’s has thrown just about everything it could at Meredith, and we’d say it was getting ridiculous if it didn’t continue to be so damn compelling. So here, as a tribute to one of TV’s most resilient characters, is a list of all the terrible things that have happened to Meredith Gray.