The Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Isabel Celaá, has announced an agreement with 14 points on the next school year between the Government and all the autonomous communities, with the exception of Madrid and the Basque Country, which establishes that the ‘back to school’ will take place in September as usual with face-to-face activity as “general principle”.

This was explained in the press conference after the telematic meeting that he held with the regional councilors at the Sectorial Conference on Education, to whom he also presented a document with sanitary measures to implant in educational centers against the coronavirus pandemic.

The agreement signed this Thursday by the Ministry of Education and the communities establishes that the 2020-2021 academic year will have 175 school days, and the educational centers will adapt their didactic programs to “recover the essential learning not achieved” during the months of distance learning for the coronavirus, and will carry out follow-up plans and support for the student with the most difficulties.

With this agreement, the autonomous communities assume the elaboration of protocols of action to guarantee hygiene, cleanliness and sanitary control in the centers. A work that they will carry out together with the occupational risk prevention services, and that will include specific measures for the care of the people included in the risk group.

The communities will also be in charge of preparing contingency plans in the face of “eventualities” that the evolution of the pandemic may provoke in the development of the school year, and will have to take “the necessary measures” so that the schools maintain their transport and school canteen services “in safe conditions”.

It also falls on the autonomous communities, which have transferred educational competences, bridge the digital divide and “limit” its consequences among students, although the Ministry will collaborate in improving the “offer of resources for the reinforcement of digital competence” for teachers, families and students and will launch, together with the regional councils, territorial cooperation programs to “respond to the new situation”.

THE ‘SMALL’, WITHOUT SAFETY DISTANCE

The Ministry of Education advanced some of the measures agreed upon with the Ministry of Healthd for the next course that have been presented this Thursday to the autonomous communities. Among them, that children in Early Childhood Education and the first years of Primary will not have to maintain an interpersonal distance of one and a half meters during the next academic year. nor wear masks in class because they will be “stable coexistence” groups that will avoid mixing with students from other courses.

In these courses, in addition, there will be no obligation to use the mask in class and students will be allowed classes of up to 20 studentsAlthough the document states that the “ideal” is not to exceed 15 schoolchildren per classroom.

From the 5th year of Primary, lThe desks will have to be separated by a meter and a half in all courses. The same distance that students will have to keep to avoid contagions within the center. When this separation is not possible, the use of masks is imposed as mandatory.

The Education and Health document recommends that schools organize “as much as possible” outdoor educational activities instead of closed spaces, which will have to be ventilated frequently and “for at least five minutes at the beginning of the day, at the end and between classes.” “When weather conditions and the building allow it, it is advisable to keep the windows open as long as possible,” the document reads, which establishes that school facilities should be cleaned at least once a day, although in the case of toilets it is increased. three times a day.