All the attention in more . withdrawals and in Central Bank: Chile Fixed income

(Bloomberg) – Three pension fund withdrawals weren’t enough. Parliamentarians shook local markets last week with a fourth, and perhaps last, bill that would allow Chileans to withdraw all funds from their pension savings accounts. Any signs this week that the initiative could make its way through Congress will continue to push local bond yields higher, analysts say.

In addition to political volatility, traders will also pay close attention to the central bank’s monetary policy statement and the quarterly monetary policy report (IPOM), both expected this week. Economists agree that a more aggressive central bank would also raise yields.

“If the central bank is explicit that there will be a rate hike this year, rates could face additional upward pressure this week,” said Luis Felipe Alarcón, chief economist at Euroamerica. BBVA strategist Mario Castro said the central bank has started sending hawkish signals to prepare the market for a change in its monetary policy stance, according to a June 2 note.

The bond market appears to have internalized as Wednesday’s IPOM includes a higher growth estimate for this year, from 6-7% in the last report.

Trend GDP

However, some economists predict that there is something in the quarterly report that could counteract the factors that are currently pushing yields higher: if the central bank’s estimate of trend GDP is lowered, currently by 3.4% for this decade.

Chile’s uncertain political scenario, with a constitutional convention led by left-wing and independent groups and a communist leading some polls ahead of the November presidential elections, would stifle local investment. This, added to the lower growth of the workforce due to lower migration, could lead the central bank to lower its estimate of trend GDP, according to Sergio Godoy, chief economist at STF Capital.

“We do not believe that a drop in potential growth is something that the market has totally discounted,” said Daniel Soto, head of investment strategy at SURA Asset Management. A change along that line would push down real and nominal rates this week, he said.

Without a doubt, the new retirement bill may overshadow the central bank report and the rate decision, said Marco Gallardo, deputy manager of fixed income at BICE Inversiones. “A change in the bank’s long-term forecasts is positive for returns, but the most relevant thing now is the news of future withdrawals,” Gallardo said.

The bill presented last week by opposition legislators allows a maximum withdrawal of CLP40 million (US $ 55,500). The proposal caused a rise in local rates last Thursday, especially for longer maturities. The 2030 Treasury peso bond rate rose 38 basis points while the 2030 BTU rate rose 46 basis points in the last two days of the week after the news.

