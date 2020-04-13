If there is anything that can be said for chapter five of the third season of Westworld, it is that information is everything. The good, the evil, the tortures and the terrors that await the periphery of a brilliant and apparently perfect world. But utopian future begins to show its true colors as dystopia, when Dolores finds the key that will open the door to secrets that should not be discovered. Or at least it is the opinion of Sarec, who battles as a formidable enemy against the anomalous element in the middle of his millimetrically calculated world.

There is a certain reminiscence of the universe imagined by the Wachowski Sisters for The Matrix trilogy, in the obsession with control that the plot describes in the future several decades away. If in the iconic science fiction saga a simulation created the illusion of reality, Westworld makes the decision to recreate that perception of the mutable through data, correlation and logical sequences, which in theory would allow us to accurately predict the future of each man and woman subjected to artificial intelligence without morals or emotions. It is then, when Dolores becomes the element that will cause a change on a large scale, and somehow in the consciousness of an accustomed society– without knowing it – to obey. Something that the android knows very well.

Of course, Westworld has spent a fair amount of time this season meditating on life, chance, and ordinary people, in an emphasis that was beginning to turn out to be an almost tedious cycle that the series intentionally and manipulatively emphasized. Suddenly, this perfect world of radiant buildings and neat streets is nothing more than the reflection of a kind of morbid control that invades, subdues and ultimately completely dominates each person who was once part of the system. Time and again, the script insists on the fact that the background to such power is the unscrupulous decision to make use of privacy in an algorithm precise enough to predict the future. “We all deserve to know our destiny,” Colors says to Caleb, as the world collapses around him to David Bowie’s Space oddity beat.

Invisible terrors, twisted lines

The episode progressed slowly to tell the story of Sarec, whose obsession with the quality of life to destroy the precarious balance of a certain possibility of survival is the center of all his machinations and, perhaps, the most direct way to understand the motor impulse that leads you to face the unpredictable. During the first scenes, we know its history and also what happens around it, a context that humanizes its desperate need for absolute domination.

Actually the character played by Vincent Cassel, is a projection of Robert Ford and in the same way that the late creator of Westworld, Sarec tries to exercise absolute control over the world. Only this time it’s the real one, convertid is a pale reflection of the Delos-owned park. The comparison is disturbing, when the evidence shows that the citizen of this future possibility in which the gears of human behavior are subject to a unique idea, is a host to a great mysterious watcher who holds power with a supposed goodness that is nothing but greed.

But again, Westworld only looks critically at the search, organization and use of the power of information, turned into a weapon as powerful as it is lethal. For Dolores, it is an ideal corrupted by an ambition that does not belong to him and for Sarec, an obsessive search for a meaning that may respond to his own fears. Both of them face each other in a brief conversation that will probably set the tone for the next chapters of the series. Having turned Dolores into a symbol of a still inexplicable rebellion, Sarec must seek the means to confront it and reduce the damage that his unstoppable will has created so far. But neither of them yet knows the limits of their enemy. And it is this blind confrontation that perhaps directs the steps of both towards the final stretch of the plot.

Oddly enough, the third season is bent – or so it seems to suggest its odd ability for time twists and the mix of blurred notions of agency – to be a reflection of the first. The mythical Westworld maze (built for the illumination of the androids and in the end, their full awareness), is replicated in Dolores’ decision to offer the unsuspecting world its own secrets. As if it were the end of an initiatory journey towards knowledge, the fifth chapter of Westworld is obsessed with demonstrating the darkness and the form of violence that can exist on the brink of the intellectual autonomy of those who have never known anything other than control.

Of course, Westworld insist on the benefits of a cheating script but also in a game of mirrors, which is still not as solid as could be expected. Perhaps this is due to the fact that Dolores’ tragic decision to liberate or die is not entirely convincing. The survivor of the twisted island paradise of Delos, seems to go from one side to another in her motivations. If two chapters ago it seemed evident that all her intention was focused on creating a rebellion that would allow the androids to inhabit a world to their measure, now Dolores channels her efforts in something more transcendental. But the series does not show the reason for the changes and above all, for an almost spiritual transformation. Beautiful, implacable and statuary, Dolores goes from one side to the other, demonstrating her power and also the superficial quality of her most concrete intentions.

Caleb, on the edge of sanity

The series by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy shows a special interest in the character played by Aaron Paul, and yet continues without showing its true value within a plot that has all the appearance of being destined for a more defined construction of Dolores, through the invisible suffering of his stunned partner.

In Chapter Five we have hardly seen anything other than the inevitable flashbacks about a traumatic past and an intriguing sequence, in which the manufacturing drug of this dehumanized world turns a journey of action into a sequential combination of music and extraordinary visual textures. . But the alluring hook isn’t enough to bring true depth to a character who still gravitates and orbits Dolores’ power, without the script still clarifying enough what his true role is in the future. Again Caleb is the bewildered witness of what is happening around him And it is Caleb, who makes the decision to reveal what is hidden behind the cold control to which she is subjected to the society in which she lives. For better or for worse, in a world of human-faced hosts, the character’s broken and fragmented personality seems to be the only real thing in a haunting mirror game.

In the end, the series makes use of one of its usual resources and shapes reality through music and different color filters in a radiant inexplicable polychromy. But amid the increasingly complex and overlapping timeline intrigues, the musical notes from Apocalypse Now and The Shining aren’t enough to satisfy curiosity about what may happen next. And perhaps that’s the biggest problem the series faces in its last three chapters.