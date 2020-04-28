Beyond their burning anatomy, many do not give credit to the nails of these famous …

Jormari Goyso exposed the short leggings in the curves of Cardi B and Rosalía. The famous Univision fashion critic did not say who looked better, he only showed one of the trends that Kardashians have popularized for several years.

In the image you can not only see the anatomy of both celebrities, but also how the use of this garment has achieved exposure and popularity through famous singers. Many reggaetons among these Karol G they have shown a true appreciation for this particular trend.

Along with the photograph, Jormari Goyso expressed the following:

“Finally that trend that #kardashian made fashionable a long time ago and everyone followed (NOT to say copious) The” leggings “or what was formerly gym clothes 🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ now have use and are not they look so inappropriate or vulgar … “at home, in quarantine, relax with my leggings” EXPLAINED ME WELL? 🤦🏻‍♂️🤞 oh I got entangled… .. #cardib #rosalia. (DO NOT comment on the nails) ”.

View this post on Instagram Finally that Trend that #kardashian made fashionable a long time ago and the whole world followed (BY not saying I copy) the "leggings" or what formerly was gym clothes 🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ now they have use and are not seen so inappropriate or vulgar … "in each, quarantined, relax with my leggings" EXPLAINED ME WELL? 🤦🏻‍♂️🤞 oh I got entangled… .. #cardib #rosalia. (DO NOT comment on the nails) A post shared by jomarigoyso (@jomarigoyso) on Apr 28, 2020 at 7:45 am PDT

We must mention Jennifer Lopez, who is among the celebrities who have given so much popularity to this sports outfit which she maintains regularly for exclusive use of the gym. However, it should be noted that to date JLo has never been caught leaving or arriving at the gym in short leggings. It seems that she prefers the long, regular size.

View this post on Instagram (03/23/20) #JLo be like: I’m going to show you during this #quarantine that I infact do have some #baseball hands too 😂⚾️ @jlo @arod #Miami #JRod #JenniferLopez #JLovers #JLover # Arod #AlexRodriguez #Yankees A post shared by Jennifer Lopez Fanpage (@ jloverg12) on Mar 23, 2020 at 9:13 pm PDT

