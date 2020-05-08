On May 17, 2017 Robert Mueller, attorney and FBI director between 2001 and 2013, was appointed special adviser to the United States Department of Justice to oversee the investigation into “any link and / or coordination between the Russian Government and persons associated with President Donald Trump’s campaign, and any issues that have arisen or may arise directly from the investigation. ” Since then, he has charged a total of 33 individuals and three companies with more than a hundred crimes. Among them are five people who were advisers to Donald Trump, 26 Russian citizens, three Russian companies, a Californian businessman and a Dutch lawyer based in London. Seven of them, including Trump’s five former advisers, have pleaded guilty. Among the wide range of crimes they are accused of, there is none to date that involves a conspiracy of the President’s campaign with Russian officials to interfere in the 2016 election. Mueller continues to investigate. The following is a list of the accused, the crimes they are accused of and their procedural situation:

Michael Cohen

Who? He started working for Trump in 2006 and was his lawyer, problem solver, and most trusted man. One day Cohen (New York, 1966) said that he would be willing to be shot by Trump, but today he is a favorite target of the president’s attacks. what he is acussed? He pleaded guilty to eight financial crimes related to his business and another to illegal campaign finance, for having paid two women to silence sex scandals that could harm Trump’s presidential aspirations. That is part of a separate investigation by the New York Southern District Attorney’s Office. In November, he pleaded guilty, too, to Mueller, for lying to Congress about Trump’s business, during the campaign, to erect a tower in Moscow. The project continued, Cohen admitted in November, until June 2016, a year after Trump officially announced his campaign for the presidency and weeks before he became the Republican Party’s official candidate. He had previously said that contacts were interrupted in January of that year. What happened to it? Despite the fact that Cohen, according to Mueller, “has taken significant steps to mitigate his criminal conduct,” prosecutors recommended that he serve a “substantial” prison term. The law provides for their crimes a sentence of up to five years in prison. This Wednesday he has been sentenced to a total of three years.

George Papadopoulus

Who? He defined himself in his Linkedin profile as “oil, gas and policy consultant”. He began working as a foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign in March 2015, without turning 30. what he is acussed? In April 2016, he was contacted by a Maltese professor with alleged connections in Russia who said that the Russians had “rubbish” on Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential candidate, in the form of “thousands of emails.” He had contacts with the professor and with at least two Russian citizens, and tried to organize a trip of the Trump campaign to Moscow. When questioned about it by the FBI in January 2017, he lied. What happened to it? He was arrested in July 2017 and pleaded guilty in October to lying to the FBI. He started collaborating with Mueller. On December 7, he was released from prison after serving a 12-day sentence.

Paul Manafort

Who? Lawyer, consultant and lobbyist with extensive experience in politics, Manafort (Connecticut, 1949) joined the Donald Trump campaign in March 2016, of which he was manager from June to August 2016. Years before the campaign, he worked as lobbyist for former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych, and other controversial international politicians. what he is acussed? He was charged with a total of 25 charges, mostly related to his finances and his previous work for Ukrainian politicians. Among other charges, Mueller accuses him of hiding that lobby job and the money he got for it. What happened to it? He had two trials. In one he was found guilty of eight financial crimes. To evade the consequences of the second, he signed a cooperation agreement with Mueller in September 2018 and pleaded guilty to the crimes of conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of justice in an attempted degree. But last month, Mueller broke the cooperation agreement by claiming that Manafort continued to lie to them. His sentence is expected on March 5, 2019.

Rick Gates

Who? Gates (Fort Lee, Virginia, 1972) was a partner for Manafort years. He joined his lobbying company in the middle of the past decade, and led projects in Ukraine. When Manafort served as manager of the Trump campaign, Gates was his second. It continued for a time after his boss was fired. what he is acussed? He pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to defraud the United States and to lying to the FBI. He was the first to sign a collaboration agreement with Mueller. What happened to it? He continues to collaborate with Mueller “in various ongoing investigations” and a sentence is expected in mid-January.

Michael Flynn

Who? With 33 years of military service, this hot-headed, Islamophobic Lieutenant General was removed by Barack Obama from his position as Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency in 2014. After leaving the Army, Flynn (Fort Meade, Maryland, 1958) He opened a consultancy, which soon fell into Russian orbit. He was one of the first high-ranking military personnel to support Trump’s candidacy, he worked on his campaign and, when he arrived at the White House, Trump made him a National Security adviser, since he held for less than a month. what he is acussed? In December 2016, during the presidential transition, he spoke to Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak about the sanctions Obama had imposed on Russia and about a planned vote at the UN Security Council condemning Israeli settlements. In January 2017, the FBI interviewed him about it and he lied, as he would later admit. What happened to it? He pleaded guilty in December to lying to the FBI and began collaborating with the investigation. The prosecutor, in a brief filed in early December, called his cooperation “substantial” and recommends that he not receive a prison term. His sentence is expected on December 18.

Richard Pinedo

Who? Californian small tech entrepreneur who helped his clients avoid the security measures of online payment companies. what he is acussed? He pleaded guilty in February 2018 to identity fraud. Sold false identities to Russian citizens in connection with criminal activities. What happened to it? He collaborated with Mueller and in October was sentenced to six months in prison.

Alex van der Zwaan

Who? Dutch lawyer based in London, who worked for the American firm Skadden Arps. Son-in-law of the Russian oligarch German Khan. what he is acussed? He pleaded guilty in February to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Rick Gates and another unidentified person in 2012, when his firm was preparing to publish a report commissioned by Manafort and Gates for the Ukrainian government, in defense of former President Yanukovich. What happened to it? He cooperated with investigators, served 30 days in an Allenwood, Pennsylvania prison and was deported to the Netherlands in June. He was the first person to serve a prison sentence for Mueller’s investigation.

Konstantin Kilimnik

Who? A 48-year-old Russian-Ukrainian citizen, with alleged ties to the Russian intelligence services, which he denies. He was a partner of Manafort, whom he helped to attract clients for his political consultancy. what he is acussed? According to the prosecution, he participated in a criminal conspiracy to obstruct justice, which included “corruptly persuading” two people to avoid their testimony. Mueller is also investigating whether Kilimnik played a role in the alleged Russian propaganda campaign orchestrated during the 2016 election campaign. What happened to it? On June 8, 2018, he was accused of obstruction of justice and witness tampering.

13 Russian citizens and three Russian companies

The companies are a Russian trolley farm (Internet Research Agency) and two companies that helped finance it. The individuals are 12 agency employees and its funder, Yevgueny Prigozhin. They are accused of conspiracy, and some also of identity theft, in the context of Russian propaganda actions designed to interfere with the 2016 campaign.

12 Russian GRU officers

Mueller accused 12 agents of the Russian Central Intelligence Department (GRU) for the hacking of the Democratic National Committee and the presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton. The letter, presented last July, represents the most detailed accusation by the United States Government to the Russian for his interference in the 2016 elections.

