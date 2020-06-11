The Huawei P50 series would already be in development and would have breakthrough technology, an innovative design and would be a complete wonder in photography.

Huawei presented a few weeks ago the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro. Shortly thereafter the company unveiled the Huawei P40 Lite and recently the Huawei P40 Pro +. With this series already complete, the manufacturer is already working on the future Huawei P50, a smartphone that has offered his first clues. A leak has detailed that the Huawei P50 would come with groundbreaking technology and a real wonder in photography.

As pointed out by News MyDrivers, Wang Yonggang, General Manager of Huawei’s P series product line, has revealed some details on the development of the next flagship of the company, going so far as to ensure that the time period from development to launch of the P series phones takes at least 18 months. So this means that the P50 series has been in development since even before the March launch of the P40 series.

Wang has also stated that the global R&D team It meets a year before the launch of a device to analyze both the technologies and the innovative solutions that would debut with said terminal. So, assuming that the new P50 series launches on the market in March next yearIt stands to reason that such a team meeting has already taken place. A series that is already in development and that, according to the company executive, will feature cutting-edge technologies that include new advances.

Huawei’s P50 series would arrive with groundbreaking technology and innovative design

The P series always takes photography and technological aesthetics as the two basic genes in the series, according to Wang Yonggang himself. “In terms of design, starting with the Huawei P6, insisting on beauty is an attitude. We saw this in the very popular aurora color of the P20, the sky mirror effect of the P30, and the P40 series was launched with the nano-microcrystalline ceramic process, “said Wang.

The next P50 series “It must be very innovative and competitive”, but it will highlight groundbreaking technology and a great power in photography. At the moment, the details of the new P50 series are not known, and it is expected that it will be released sometime in March next year. Smartphones that should come with a high quality of cameras and with a innovative design to maintain that beauty that the company is looking for so much.

