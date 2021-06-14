All tennis players for Tokyo 2020

The wait has been very long but we already have practically around the corner the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, although a year later than they should because of the coronavirus pandemic. The deadline to qualify for the Olympic event was extended until the Roland Garros dispute. Once the French Grand Slam is over and with the list of entries updated to June 14, we can draw up the list of tennis players both women and men who will be playing in the Japanese capital this summer. It is always feasible that there are last minute casualties, especially considering that even before the Games comes Wimbledon. Beyond the victims that are charged, to this day, there are no excessively illustrious casualties for the Olympic tournament. Let us go on to detail those lists, referring for the moment only to the individual tables:

Male box

# 1 Novak Djokovic (SRB) # 2 Daniil Medvedev (RUS) # 3 Rafael Nadal (ESP) # 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) # 5 Dominic Thiem (AUT) # 6 Alexander Zverev (GER) # 7 Andrey Rublev (RUS) # 8 Roger Federer (SUI) # 9 Matteo Berrettini (ITA) # 10 Roberto Bautista (ESP) # 11 Diego Schwartzman (ARG) # 12 Pablo Carreño (ESP) # 13 David Goffin (BEL) # 14 Denis Shapovalov (CAN) # 15 Casper Ruud (NOR) # 16 Gaël Monfils (FRA) # 17 Hubert Hurkacz (POL) # 18 Milos Raonic (CAN) # 19 Cristian Garín (CHI) # 21 Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) # 22 Alex de Miñaur (AUS) # 23 Jannik Sinner (ITA) # 24 Aslan Karatsev (RUS) # 25 Daniel Evans (GBR) # 26 Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) # 27 Karen Khachanov (RUS) # 28 Stan Wawrinka (SUI) # 29 Fabio Fognini (ITA) # 30 Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) # 31 Ugo Humbert (FRA) # 32 Reilly Opelka (USA) # 34 Borna Coric (CRO) # 35 Alejandro Davidovich (ESP) # 36 Taylor Fritz (USA) # 37 Marin Cilic (CRO) # 39 Alexander Bublik (KAZ) # 40 Dusan Lajovic (SRB) # 41 Cameron Norrie (GBR) # 42 Adrian Mannarino (FRA) # 43 John Millman (AUS) # 44 Filip Krajinovic (SRB) # 45 Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) # 47 Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) # 49 Marton Fucsovics (HUN) # 50 Tommy Paul (USA) # 51 Lloyd Harris (RSA) # 52 Sebastian Korda (USA) # 53 Dominik Koepfer (GER) # 54 Richard Gasquet (FRA) # 56 Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) # 57 Kei Nishikori (JPN)

The remaining seven places go to: Joao Menezes (# 206 in the world, BRA, Gold in the Para American Games), Marcelo Barrios Vera (# 232 in the world, CHI, Silver in the Para American Games), Mohamed Safwat (# 165 in the world , EGY, Gold at the African Games), Denis Istomin (# 187, UZB, Gold at the Asian Games), Aljaz Bedene (# 60, SLO, # 1 of a European country not yet represented), Andy Murray (# 124, GBR , former Olympic champion) and an invitation from the organization for a Japanese yet to be determined.

Female painting

# 1 Ashleigh Barty (AUS) # 2 Naomi Osaka (JPN) # 3 Simona Halep (ROM) # 4 Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) # 5 Sofia Kenin (USA) # 6 Elina Svitolina (UKR) # 7 Bianca Andreescu (CAN) # 8 Serena Williams (USA) # 9 Iga Swiatek (POL) # 10 Karolina Pliskova (CZE) # 11 Petra Kvitova (CZE) # 12 Belinda Bencic (SUI) # 13 Garbiñe Muguruza (ESP) # 14 Jennifer Brady (USA) # 15 Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) # 16 Victoria Azarenka (BLR) # 17 Elise Mertens (BEL) # 18 Maria Sakkari (GRE) # 19 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) # 20 Kiki Bertens (HOL) # 21 Elena Rybakina (KAZ) # 22 Karolina Muchova (CZE) # 23 Cori Gauff (USA) # 24 Ons Jabeur (TUN) # 25 Petra Martic (CRO) # 27 Angelique Kerber (GER) # 29 Anett Kontaveit (EST) # 30 Johanna Konta (GBR) # 32 Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) # 33 Paula Badosa (ESP) # 34 Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) # 35 Daria Kasatkina (RUS) # 36 Shuai Zhang (CHN) # 38 Qiang Wang (CHN) # 40 Nadia Podoroska (ARG) # 42 Yulia Putintseva ( KAZ) # 43 Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) # 44 Magda Linette (POL) # 45 Sorana Cirstea (ROM) # 47 Tamara Zidansek (SLO) # 49 Fiona Ferro (FRA) # 51 Saisai Zheng (CHN) # 52 Jil Teichmann (SUI) # 53 Sara Sorribes (ESP) # 54 Donna Vekic (CRO) # 55 Laura Siegemund (GER) # 56 Anastasija Sevastova ( LAT) # 58 Rebecca Peterson (SWE) # 59 Kristina Mlanodevic (FRA) # 60 Danka Kovinic (MTN) # 61 Patricia Maria Tig (ROM) # 62 Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE) # 63 Alizé Cornet (FRA) # 64 Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) # 65 Marta Kostyuk (UKR) # 66 Leylah Fernández (CAN) # 70 Heather Watson (GBR) # 71 Viktorija Golubic (SUI) # 72 Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) # 73 Polona Hercog (SLO) # 117 Mayar Sherif (EGY) Gold at the African Games # 162 Caroline Dolehide (USA) Gold at the Para American Games AND an invitation for a Japanese player

