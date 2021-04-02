“All studies agree that anxiety is more common in people with autism”

Anxiety, as was shown in the II seminar on Emotional well-being and child-adolescent mental health in autism spectrum disorder, organized by the Autism Confederation of Spain and the Probitas Foundation, is one of the mental health problems more common among people with autism.

The Dr. Carmen Beneytez, specialist researcher in anxiety and emotional well-being in autism and Counselor in the Educational and Psychopedagogical Guidance Team specific to TEA of the Community of Madrid, tells us in this interview why this happens and how to deal with it.

According to data from Autismo España, 27% of people with autism have some condition associated with mental health. For what is this?

In mental health, comorbidity, that is, the existence of several diagnoses in the same person, is the rule rather than the exception. For this reason, in recent years the transdiagnosis approach has become very important, which consists of understanding the different disorders from the mechanisms they share. It is very curious to see how the mechanisms of vulnerability that are at the base of emotional disorders are very frequent in people with autism.

“The clash between the difficulties inherent in autism and the lack of understanding and acceptance precipitate the development of anxiety symptoms”

How many of these associated problems are directly related to autism and which are more due to the context, to problems derived from their condition …?

The latest research points to a specific relationship between autism and two very common conditions, ADHD and social anxiety. The rest of the mental health conditions must be considered as independent disorders of the ASD.

Anxiety, which you are an expert at, is the most common disorder. How prevalent is it among people with ASD?

There is great variability in the prevalence figures from one study to another, which is rooted in the complexity of detecting anxiety in people with ASD. What all the studies do agree on is that anxiety is more common in people with ASD.

What leads people with autism to have more anxiety?

The triggers of anxiety in autism must be understood from an interactive approach, that is, in the interaction between the characteristics of people with autism and an environment in which they often feel like a piece that does not fit. The clash between the difficulties inherent in autism and the lack of understanding and acceptance by the environment around them precipitates the development of anxiety symptoms.

Does it have the same incidence in all ages?

Anxiety evolves according to the challenges we have to face in each life stage, and although it is difficult to trace a general pattern of evolution of anxiety in people with ASD, it is common to find two critical periods: early childhood and adolescence. In the first case, anxiety symptoms appear frequently linked to sensory hypersensitivity, which leads them to develop specific phobias related to sensory aspects. In adolescence, it appears linked to intolerance to the uncertainty that the changes inherent to that stage entail and to a greater awareness of their differences and difficulties.

Why is it more common among the female sex?

In the case of adolescents and young women with autism, there are two aspects that appear linked to high levels of anxiety and emotional distress. The first of these is related to the fact that many of them have not been diagnosed or have received the diagnosis late. This causes them to have to face their difficulties without having the necessary support. The second aspect is that the female autistic phenotype is characterized by greater social motivation. Girls and young women with autism want to be included in social groups and are often rejected. This leads them to develop masking behaviors. The effort of having to continually play a character that does not match who they really are and feel has a great impact on their emotional health.

It says that a child with autism is not born with anxiety. Can it be avoided then?

From the knowledge of the critical periods for the development of anxiety, as well as the factors that trigger it and the skills that make them stronger in the face of anxiety, preventive interventions can be implemented so that, at least in some cases , the anxiety symptoms that appear in early childhood do not settle in their emotional memory and do not evolve into authentic anxiety disorders that disable and block them in later stages.

In a child without language -or very little- who also does not recognize their emotions or know how to express them or ask for help, how can their relatives, teachers … realize that they have anxiety?

The difficulties that people with autism have in recognizing and expressing their emotions constitute a major obstacle to the detection of anxiety. Therefore, it is very important that close people are very attentive to any changes in their behavior that may indicate emotional distress. For example, an intensification of your communication difficulties in a specific context or an increase in resistance related to your restricted patterns. It is also important to pay attention to the physiological expression of anxiety, which can manifest itself through an increased heart rate, tremors, etc.

“In an anxiety crisis, the child is not in control of the situation and his emotional overflow is a request for help”

How do you distinguish, for example, a tantrum from an anxiety attack?

Most tantrums in children without autism have a behavioral basis. It is his way of reaffirming his wishes in the face of the adult’s refusal. In the case of children with autism, a tantrum can also have a behavioral basis, but, at other times, it can be mistaken for an anxiety attack. To distinguish them, we have to pay attention to their ability to control in the face of the tantrum. In a behavioral tantrum, the child is in control and modulates his emotional expression based on the response he gets from the adult. Therefore, he is directing his tantrum at the adult. In an anxiety crisis, the child is not in control of the situation and his emotional overflow is a request for help.

Are symptoms of anxiety different in people with autism than in normotypical people?

In people with autism, anxiety manifests itself through common symptoms, such as worry, avoidance, psychosomatic expressions, irritability … together with other symptoms of their own, consisting of the intensification of the core symptoms of autism (decrease in eye contact, increased difficulties to participate in a conversation, increased rituals …) together with behavioral disturbances, such as isolation and flight from those situations that cause anxiety, and peculiar fears, such as fear of committing errors, fear of certain objects or fears in contexts where there is sensory overstimulation.

Are there factors, facts, contexts … that trigger this anxiety?

There are many factors that can trigger anxiety and they vary from one person to another. Some of the most frequent are chaotic or unpredictable environments, the demand for “normotypic” behavior, overprotection, social rejection, environments that imply a sensory overload, situations that involve uncertainty, etc.

There are external factors that we must avoid, such as overprotection or social rejection, but it is also essential to develop skills to cope with anxiety. It is important to note that anxiety is only overcome by facing it. Avoidance only contributes to that anxiety becoming chronic.

What would be, in your opinion, the most correct approach?

The approach to anxiety in autism is based on two pillars: the adaptation of the environment and the development of skills that make them stronger in the face of anxiety, that is, that affect these vulnerability mechanisms. By developing these skills from childhood we will be laying the foundations for better mental health in adulthood.