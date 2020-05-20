Phase 1 of reopening begins in South Florida 2:31

. – All 50 states have now partially emerged from confinement orders for the coronavirus, but only a handful of them have shown a significant improvement in contagion rates, so some experts warn that it may be too soon.

On Wednesday, Connecticut became the last state to begin lifting the restrictions, allowing retail stores and restaurants to reopen their doors.

Florida: restaurants adapt to reopen 10:03

Despite the reopening milestone, health officials say Americans remain at high risk for contracting the new highly communicable and sometimes deadly coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, at least 17 states had posted an upward trend in average daily cases, an increase of at least 10%, in the past seven days, according to an analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.

Only the average daily cases in 16 states fell more than 10%, while the rest were at or near the level, the data showed.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released 60 pages of detailed guidance, on Tuesday, on how to reopen the country, including a roadmap for reopening schools, restaurants, transit centers and daycare centers. In the guide, the CDC reported that the first phase of reopening should begin after a state has seen a downward trajectory in cases of more than 14 days.

The CDC released its guidelines when news emerged that at least two states, Florida and Georgia, are under scrutiny for their public data on the covid-19 cases.

CDC’s Guide to Reopening Schools and Restaurants 1:18

More than 1.53 million people in the United States have tested positive for the virus and at least 92,128 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

“The only thing keeping this highly contagious virus at bay was for each of us to keep that physical distance,” former Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen said Tuesday. “If we are going to let people go to work and reopen, we are going to introduce some kind of risk. The key is what are the steps we can take to reduce that risk as much as possible? ”

Different roads for different states

States have moved at different rates as governors balance reopening their economies with the security of residents. Some states, including Georgia and Texas, launched aggressive reopening plans, while others took a more conservative approach.

New York, California, and Pennsylvania are among the states that are allowing locations that report declines in new cases to reopen as other areas remain closed.

Many cities also remain under house confinement orders. In Baltimore, gatherings of more than 10 people are still banned and retail stores remain closed.

In New York City, officials report some positive indicators, although the number of people admitted to hospitals with suspected cases of covid-19 increased slightly on Monday, from 57 in one day to 63.

“It’s a good day. However, we want to have a good day, ”said Mayor Bill de Blasio, who also shared the positive news that the city had enough personal protective equipment (PPE) that would last until May and will begin work on building a surplus of PPE and respirators.

Last month, the White House issued a guide to help states plan for the reopening, but the measures were not mandatory and governors had to make their own decisions.

President Trump’s plan to reopen the economy 4:22

Experts have warned that lifting the restrictions prematurely may mean thousands of more Americans will die in a second spike in coronavirus cases.

The responsibility rests with people who adhere to the guidelines, who practice safe physical distancing and adopt habits to stay safe and protect their loved ones.

Churches push to reopen

While public health officials warn against overcrowding activities indoors, churches across the United States are pushing to open their doors.

Florida pastor arrested for large religious gathering 1:21

In North Carolina, after a federal judge struck down a governor’s order prohibiting indoor services, some churches welcomed their congregations. About 100 people entered a Raleigh church this week, reported CNN affiliate WTVD.

A Northern California pastor who defied county orders and held a live streaming service was diagnosed with the virus. At least three confirmed cases have been linked to the event, Mendocino County said.

In Mississippi, religious services have been discouraged, but places of worship have been considered “essential services” by the governor and never officially closed.

“I personally asked pastors to pause services in person so they can keep their congregations safe. I want to help those pastors safely resume services in person, ”Governor Tate Reeves said on Facebook.

CNN’s Gisela Crespo, Maggie Fox, Jennifer Henderson, Sara Turnbull, Jamiel Lynch, and Eliott C. McLaughlin contributed to this report.

.