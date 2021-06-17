All Star Wars movies to watch on Disney +

Get to know, in chronological order, the galactic movies available on Disney +.

exist works that go beyond the world of seventh art and what have they achieved transcend culture and generations, in addition to what they will do for decades to come. An example of this is the saga of movies, series and other modern paraphernalia called Star wars, Star Wars in our borders, and that we present to you as a ordered movies list, according to creation date, from the first foray into the galactic universe to the last work, recently released. If you want to know, by the way, more about what Disney + has to offer us in this universe, we recommend that you take a look at our article.

Although there is a majority criticism when it comes to addressing these eleven titles chronologically, the order could be found in other ways, we have thought it convenient for you to see the works in the order they were released in theaters. So sit back and enjoy this great show.

Meet, in galactic order, the list of Star Wars movies available on Disney +

A New HopeThe Empire Strikes BackReturn of the JediThe Phantom Menace Attack of the ClonesRevenge of the SithThe Force AwakensRogue OneThe Last JediHan SoloThe Rise of Skywalker

A new hope

The raid of George Lucas in the world of cinema, despite some previous titles, it could not be in a more epic, that with the most mind-blowing galactic story that have been able to live many generations over the years and that was a revolution, both in the science fiction genre and in the way of dealing with later film sagas. On this occasion, we will know the luke skywalker story, which will intercept the call of a princess and will look for a way save her from the hands of fearsome empire.

Year: 1977 Genre: science fiction Approximate duration: 125 minutes

The Empire Strikes Back

The Empire, despite the attempted attacks by the rebel troops, has not lost an iota of power, with the mighty and fearsome Darth vader in command, and he is already preparing to continue harassing the forces of good. Han Solo and the princess Leia must flee, since the Imperial troops are also behind him, while Luke Skywalker you will undergo intensive training with one of the most powerful beings in the galaxy.

Year: 1980 Genre: science fiction Approximate duration: 127 minutes

Return of the Jedi

We put end to the first saga, undoubtedly the one that has the best taste in the mouth has left most viewers, both in its time and in later times, with the appearance of the dreaded Star of death, a giant artificial satellite, which pretends to be the destroyer of the forces of good, although it must first resist the attack of the rebel troops. The showdown between Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker It is undoubtedly one of the most epic moments in the history of modern cinema.

Year: 1983 Genre: science fiction Approximate duration: 135 minutes

The Phantom Menace

Although most continuations tend to travel into the future, this new saga knew how to use all the history already known and take us to the past. We will meet the queen amidala, played by Natalie Portman, who will be saved by Obi-Wan Kenobi and Qui-Gon Jinnwhile we will keep track of the child Anakin Skywalker, whose force seems to be present in him in an outstanding way.

Year: 1999 Genre: science fiction Approximate duration: 136 minutes

Attack of the clones

Maybe one of the most controversial tapes, until the arrival of the new batch of films, of the first two sagas, but no less interesting in some points of its plot. For example, this time we will know how the galaxy seems to look doomed to a terrible war, While the relationship between Anakin Skywalker and Princess Amidala grows, in the same way that the dark side of the force in the young promise of the Jedi.

Year: 2002 Genre: science fiction Approximate duration: 142 minutes

Revenge of the Sith

It will not be the favorite movie of many of the spectators of the saga, but I am convinced that no one was indifferent to know the fate of Anakin Skywalker and how your choice between the fight in favor of the Jedi or the attraction of the dreaded dark side He ended up weighing down an entire galaxy and generating an entire saga for, almost, this reason.

Year: 2005 Genre: science fiction Approximate duration: 140 minutes

The awakening of the force

We finally started the third part of this incredible planetary saga, which a posteriori will be one of the most critical and battered by critics and the public, but which serves to continue developing one of the most immense universes in the world of seventh art. Han Solo Y Chewbacca they keep looking for the way get peace in the galaxy and for this they will use some young Rey and Finn. If you want surprises And the end of a myth, this is the movie, available on Disney +, that you were waiting for.

Year: 2015 Genre: science fiction Approximate duration: 138 minutes

Rogue one

The Star Wars franchise, as evidenced by his commitment to get out of the corset of the movies and the main story, he has also wanted explore side events that have been happening in the galaxy. With Rogue one, we will meet some curious and strange heroes, which will have a mission primordial, to try stop the Empire from growing more powerful than it still is. Their plan, if they are successful, is to get steal the plans of the hated Star of death.

Year: 2016 Genre: science fiction Approximate duration: 134 minutes

The last Jedi

I don’t know if you’ve noticed him fact, but it is almost mathematical that as the years go by, the films of this saga they go increasing in length of footage, in this case going beyond two and a half hours of adventures. In this film, available on Disney +, we will finally know how Rey and Luke Skywalker congenial while the former begins to show symptoms of mastery of force, while the Endurance begins to prepare for the battle that they will fight in front of the First order.

Year: 2017 Genre: science fiction Approximate duration: 152 minutes

Han Solo

Another example of those spin-off that George Lucas’s production company wanted to show us, now owned by Disney, is the story of a young and reckless galactic outlaw, called Han Solo. Despite the fact that the film did not have any kind of success at the box office, among critics and among the audience itself, it should be noted that this story will show us, again, the mythical Millenium Falcon, the adorable Chewbacca already other heroes that will accompany you on your endless adventures.

Year: 2018 Genre: science fiction Approximate duration: 135 minutes

The rise of Skywalker

We finalize this endless list of films, available in Disney +, from the saga Star wars with the last chapter of the final trilogy, or that is what they have told us, and what the birth of a legend, along with the famous surname Skywalker, while there is still one final battle to be freed and the reward could not be more expected: the Liberty.

Year: 2019 Genre: science fiction Approximate duration: 142 minutes

Related topics: Disney

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Explica.co receives a commission.

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow