All-Star Game against MLS would benefit Liga MX confirms Mikel Arriola

The president of the MX LeagueMikel Arriola, welcomes the dispute of the “Game of stars” in front of the best of the Major League Soccer (MLS), benefiting the growth of Mexican soccer.

Also read: Tigres UANL wants Jesús Angulo del Atlas in exchange for Julián Quiñones

Growth scales, like Europe or MLS does. We are at the moment where we can contribute that different growth. Playing libertadores, MLS and Liga MX, authorization that corresponds to CONCACAF “, were the words of Mikel Arriola.

The president of the highest Mexican circuit spoke at the presentation, where he stressed that it will benefit them in search of greater growth and exposure, as they do in the European leagues and MLS in recent years.

Read also: Ignacia Michelson shows off her tremendous figure with a flirty lace outfit

“We are in the process of joint participation that will be added with what is done this and next year. We are on the way to having stopovers that our fans had not imagined” ️ ️Mikel Arriola, Pdte. Liga MX pic.twitter.com/4ioI8yKruY – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) June 9, 2021

Finally, Mikel Arriola stressed that the footballers who attend this match for the MX league will be the winners of the Ballon d’Or of the 2021 Guardians Tournament where Cruz Azul was the champion.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content