All speed limits already in force from tomorrow

There are just a few hours left and tomorrow the new speed limits will come into force on the streets and crossings of our country. We detail them all.

May 10, 2021 (08:00 CET)

From tomorrow, May 11, the new speed limits will come into force

It has been one of the main news of the last months related to the traffic and road safety, a set of new measures that will affect to a greater or lesser extent all drivers in our country: new speed limits in cities and on Spanish crossings.

After several months of waiting in which there has been a long talk about the new limits, they finally They will come into force officially and definitively as of tomorrow in all of Spain.

So that all changes and specific limits are clear to you in each specific case and situation, a few days ago the DGT and the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP) prepared the so-called “Manual for the application of the new speed limits on urban roads”. This manual includes up to 32 possible situations with different speed limits according to the physical characteristics of the route of the street or crossing through which it is circulating. The The “old” limit of 50 km / h speed in the city changes and in many cases it can go down to 20 km / h.

We detail below all the new limits and the situations in which they apply already from tomorrow:

Limit 20 km / h: in city or urban roads with a single platform of road and sidewalk, even if there is a physical separation for traffic or pedestrian circulation.

Limit 30 km / h: for urban roads with a single lane in each direction of travel. The bike lanes are still limited to 30 km / h.

Limit 40 km / h: specific speed limit for vehicles transporting dangerous goods and circulating on a crossing.

Limit 50 km / h: for urban roads with two or more lanes per traffic direction. It is also the generic speed limit on urban crossings for all types of vehicles.

Limit 80 km / h: for highways and expressways that run within a city or town, its maximum speed is 80 km / h, although it can be extended if the owner of the road and the municipal authority agree, signaling it correctly and without exceeding generic limits.

