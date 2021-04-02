All Spanish referees pass the physical tests

03/02/2021 at 09:43 CET

All professional football referees, both First and Second, are in perfect condition to continue competing until the end of this season. This is clear from the physical tests that both the referees and assistants have carried out at the end of last February. Tests already provided for in circular number 2 of the CTA regarding the medical protocol and tests of the arbitration body and that, according to the aforementioned circular and the general regulations of the RFEF itself, they are an indispensable condition to overcome in order to continue directing matches in both categories of professional football. Tests that usually, as with those already carried out last November, are carried out in the Ciudad del Fútbol. But that, once again and as SPORT has learned, they have had to pass individually in each of the territories.

New technical talk in a videographic way

It is the third time that it has been carried out online this season as a result of the COVID pandemic. It already happened in preseason when the CTA had to cancel the preseason scheduled in Segovia and later in the first call for the tests carried out last November. Performing these physical tests individually avoids direct contact among the arbitrators in the event of possible COVID cases. More considering the density of the calendar.

It should be remembered that in addition to these tests, all referees and assistants have strict control from the CTA’s medical department over their physical condition practically on a daily basis. To this is added the weight and fat percentage controls that are also carried out permanently. The week ended with the usual videographic technical session where the most common aspects were re-analyzed. Concepts such as hands, offside or the use of VAR were discussed.

This Tuesday Sánchez Martínez and Del Cerro Grande appear

This Tuesday the two referees of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey are also scheduled to attend the media electronically. So much Sanchez Martinez that Barcelona – Sevilla will whistle and From Cerro Grande at Levante- Athletic Club. In the case of the Murcian, it will be the third time that the Spanish international referee, the best last season according to the CTA, leads the Barça team this season. We have the most immediate precedent in the round cup against Granada and where the Barça team ended up winning in the extra time. The league clash last December had already whistled earlier in the nineteenth matchday against Real Sociedad, which ended with the Barça victory 2-1.

Sánchez Martínez will be assisted in the VAR room this time by the Basque Ricardo de Burgos Bengoechea, considered one of the best from the VOR de las Rozas room. It will be the fourth cup duel that has been called this season, including the elimination of Real Madrid against Alcoyano. He has shown 18 yellow cards. In the league, the league duel between Alavés and Osasuna has just been whistled. It is the eleventh game in the highest category with 62 yellow cards. He has not sent anyone off in either of the two competitions.