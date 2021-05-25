All Southeast Asian Stock Exchanges Close Profit

Bangkok, May 25 (EFE) .- All the Southeast Asian stock exchanges ended the day on Tuesday with clear rises encouraged by the gains on Wall Street the day before and the weakness of the dollar.

The Bangkok parquet was the one that made the most progress with a rise of more than 1 percent.

In Singapore, the city-state stock market rose 22.48 points, 0.72 percent, and the Straits Times composite indicator remained at 3,146.09 units.

In Malaysia, the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange advanced 6 points, 0.38 percent, and the selective KLCI ended at 1,577.82 units.

In Indonesia, the Jakarta stock totaled 52.21 integers, 0.91 percent, and the JCI index finished with 5,815.84 units.

In Thailand, the Bangkok stock market gained 16.73 points, or 1.08 percent, and the SET index was left with 1,568.55 units.

In the Philippines, the Manila Stock Exchange rose 31.82 integers, 0.52 percent, and the PSEi composite index ended at 6,196.71 points.

In Vietnam, the VN index of the Ho Chi Minh (former Saigon) stock closed with 1,308.58 units after gaining 10.60 integers or 0.82 percent.

(c) EFE Agency