All six ‘Friends’ actors sing ‘I’ll Be There for You’ at James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke

Although the meeting of ‘Friends’ has been available on HBO for a few days, the filming days are going to give a lot of play. James Corden, who was in charge of conducting the interview we saw on the HBO Max special, took advantage of their participation to record with them the segment par excellence of his own Late Show: Carpool Karaoke.

One of the days of the filming of the meeting, Corden got into one of the caravans of the Warner studios in Los Angeles and was picking up Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston and, through the fictional streets of the complex, lastly, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. While he was taking them to the mythical Stage 24 he played some music for them. Of course it was ‘I’ll Be There for You’ by The Rembrandts, the tune of the series, which they all sang together with James Corden.

In addition to walking through the sets of the series, Corden conducted a second interview with the actors, this time on the Central Perk set, where everyone was again very excited to be touring the rebuilt stages that they filled for ten seasons again. And in the classic test he discovered that Lisa Kudrow’s laugh will be contagious, but that Jennifer Aniston was also quite given to going out of character with laughter, and of course she was the one that took the most clothes from the shoot, “and I keep wearing them!” said the actress who played Rachel.

A hit for HBO Max

Unsurprisingly, the ‘Friends’ reunion was a hit for HBO Max. Although they have not given official data, the independent auditor Antenna (via The Wrap) affirms that the special is the title that has achieved the most subscribers for the streaming platform on its first day this year, beating ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘or’ Zack Snyder’s Justice League ‘. Who has not been able to beat has been ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, whose opening day (in the United States the same day it hit theaters) is still the day that more subscribers won HBO Max.