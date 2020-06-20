Jeff Hardy’s redemption story is going through a big hurdle when in Backlash, Sheamus overcame the Charismatic Riddle at the end of a relatively long and forceful heads-up. The nature of the story required Hardy to defeat Sheamus, however Hardy lost in this case, and that has been perceived as a big enough sign of Jeff Hardy’s possible departure to WWE.

Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz discussed Jeff Hardy’s future with the company after his loss at Backlash.

Colohue had speculated in last week’s Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that Jeff Hardy would be in the closing days of his WWE career. Tom was reasonably certain that Hardy will not sign another contract, and speculated that Jeff might end up joining his brother Matt Hardy on AEW.

Tom also explained that WWE could bury Hardy before he left, and that the Charismatic Riddle would have no problem coming out on his back, as it is a well-known tradition in WWE.

WWE would be entering the Charismatic Enigma

In this week’s edition of the Sports Keeda podcast Dropkick DiSKussions, Korey mentioned the fact that WWE toyed with the idea that Jeff Hardy was older and exhausted in the fight against Sheamus despite the fact that both Superstars are from the same age. Jeff Hardy was made to look like the elder statesman in the party, which was strange since they are both 42 years old.

Tom felt that WWE highlighting Hardy’s physical struggles suggested to him that WWE is preparing for Hardy’s departure.

Tom stated the following while reviewing Backlash’s heads-up between Hardy and Sheamus:

That suggests to me something I’ve been thinking about for a while, and that is that Jeff Hardy will be leaving the company, and he’s going to walk out the back door. Jeff Hardy is in the last days of his WWE career. I’m sure he won’t be signing another contract there, and I suspect he’ll be joining his brother relatively soon. As such, we’ll probably see Jeff Hardy buried a bit, and I think that would be fine with that, since he’s quite traditional in wrestling.

Will Jeff Hardy leave WWE after his contract ends?

Jeff Hardy’s WWE contract was originally slated to end along with his brother Matt in March. However, WWE added overtime to Jeff’s contract as he was out of action due to injuries and other personal problems.

“@WWESheamus doesn’t have a problem with me, he has a problem with himself. He’s just a miserable, insecure bully who mistakes my honesty and vulnerability as weakness.” – @JEFFHARDYBRAND #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/rATvyFoO3e – WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2020

We don’t know yet when Jeff’s current deal expires, but as Tom predicted, there is a good chance the former WWE champion will leave the company as soon as his current deal ends.

Ideally, The Charismatic Enigman would seek to reunite with his brother on AEW, but before that happens, WWE would seek to reduce his push by scheduling him to lose before he leaves the company.

Next week on # SmackDown. @ WWESheamus @JEFFHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/kOLWIJN57E – WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2020

Sheamus will present the segment ‘A toast to Jeff Hardy’ in next week’s SmackDown episode and Superstars should ideally have another fight before wrapping up their rivalry.

