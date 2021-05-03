All set for the next Ethereum hard fork

For several months, the Ethereum community has been preparing for the launch of ETH 2.0, the new version of the cryptocurrency Blockchain that promises to solve the serious scalability problems that ETH faces on a daily basis. However, this is a process that will take place in stages over several years. That is why it is so important that everything is ready for the next Ethereum hard fork, with which it is expected to reduce the commissions on your network.

The next Ethereum hard fork

Few changes in the history of the crypto world have been as momentous as the Ethereum update. And it is that, it is not only a routine improvement in the blockchain of the cryptocurrency. If not a fundamental change in its operation, with which it will go from a transaction execution method based on Proof-Of-Work (PoW) also used by Bitcoin, to a much more Proof-Of-Stake (PoS) method. modern.

The goal behind this change is to end Ethereum’s scalability issues. Well, with it, the validators of operations in the ETH Blockchain will be able to execute many more operations than at present. Decreasing bottlenecks in the Ethereum network, resulting in faster operations and lower mining commissions.

However, being such a radical change in what has been its operation to this day, the implementation of ETH 2.0 is being carried out in stages. Currently operating a parallel blockchain within Ethereum where PoS has already begun to be implemented, as opposed to the main chain that still works with PoW. Taking an important step in the process of merging both chains this July 14 with the next Ethereum hard fork, London, as announced by the Ethereum Foundation developer Tim Beiko:

As for London timelines, this is roughly what we are going for. We didn’t want to set blocks on this call given that code is still not merged in clients and we are still waiting on an EIP, but the dates should be pretty fixed, and blocks should come during the next call. pic.twitter.com/sD5ZqtwvvA – Tim Beiko | timbeiko.eth ☀️ (@TimBeiko) April 23, 2021

The effects of London

London will be a crucial moment in the Ethereum upgrade process. Well, although it will not lead to the long-awaited fusion of ETH transaction validation methods, and with it to the use of the PoS method throughout the cryptocurrency ecosystem. This hard fork will serve to start attacking the main problem that Ethereum faces today: high commissions.

In this way, after the implementation of this hard fork, the cost of commissions on the Ethereum Blockchain will be managed. This will include the establishment of a base commission amount, which will be subsequently burned, thus reducing the available supply of ETH in the market, as well as the income of the miners, prompting them to migrate to the PoS method as soon as possible.

The London hard fork is not the only change on the table for the Ethereum Blockchain. On the contrary, there are also proposals such as EIP-3238 that would delay the “difficulty bomb”, an increase in the difficulty of mining to incentivize PoW miners to migrate to PoS, for at least ten more months. However, at the moment none of these proposals has been approved, as if London was.

