All set for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A22, Samsung’s cheapest 5G mobile

All ready for the landing of the Samsung Galaxy A22.

That Samsung is currently the most important mobile phone company in the world is not the result of chance. Not only its high-end devices have an indisputable quality if not also its mid and low range.

In this competitive market, the Galaxy A series stands out, whose sales have been stratospheric for a few years. Now the South Korean firm has everything ready for the launch of the new Galaxy A22, the company’s cheapest 5G mobile.

All set for the launch of the new Galaxy A22

We have already talked to you about the Samsung Galaxy A22 on more than one occasion. More specifically, its specifications are completely filtered. It is a new smartphone with a very specific feature: It is the cheapest 5G terminal in South Koreans.

As we read on 91mobiles, rumors suggest that the launch of this device is imminent in Russia, which implies that it will also be in neighboring countries of Europe and Asia.

Recall that the Galaxy A22 will have a Mediatek Helio G80 chip, 6 GB of RAM and will have Android 11 with One UI 3.1. Likewise, this new 5G terminal from Samsung will have an Infinity-V screen and three rear cameras, of which the main one will have a resolution of 48 megapixels and not 16 megapixels like its predecessor.

As for its price, Samsung is expected to sell this device for less than 250 euros. In addition to this, the 5G version of the Galaxy A22 will also be accompanied by a 4G-only version, in case 5G is not necessary for us.

