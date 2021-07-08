All set for the James Webb launch

James Webb will be the successor to the now legendary Hubble space telescope and NASA has just approved a key certification, the final revision to meet a launch schedule that should put it into orbit in a window that will open from October 31.

A milestone, made with Arianespace, the telescope launch service provider, confirming that “the Ariane 5 spacecraft and flight plan are ready for launch,” they comment. The certification also specifically provides final confirmation that all aspects of the launch vehicle and spacecraft are fully compliant.

The Arianne 5 rocket will carry the telescope directly into a precision transfer orbit at the second Lagrange point (L2) between Earth and the Sun, an ideal point for space observatories at a distance of around 1.5 million kilometers. ESA mission analysis experts will help NASA calculate the launch window, a complex problem because it involves ensuring that the Webb can be inserted into its target orbit and, at the same time, the upper stage of the Ariane 5 escapes from Earth. in a safe way.

Agencies are working toward a launch readiness date of October 31, 2021, though it will likely be later depending on the spaceport launch schedule. This will be reported when that window is approached.

James Webb, our best “space eyes”

The telescope will observe the Universe in the near infrared and in the middle infrared, at wavelengths longer than visible light. To do this, it has a set of state-of-the-art cameras, spectrographs and coronagraphs that, coupled to the Webb, will allow us to observe dimly illuminated objects near a star by blocking its light as they act when studying the solar atmosphere.

Built and operated jointly by NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency, the $ 9.8 billion of this project will be considered well invested if the new space telescope achieves the proposed objectives: to capture the most distant events and objects, from the formation of galaxies and stars to the direct observation of exoplanets and novae.

In astronomy, size matters a lot and that is why the size of the James Webb is colossal, starting with its 18 hexagons that form the 6.5-meter primary mirror, almost triple that of Hubble. The largest and most powerful telescope ever launched into space is so immense that we do not have space launchers ready for it and therefore the hexagons will unfold once it is in orbit.

The telescope also has another set of secondary and tertiary mirrors to eliminate optical aberrations, and an additional steering mirror that can automatically adjust its position several times per second to provide image stabilization.

Everything in the Webb is huge and the so-called sunshade, in charge of protecting the whole and keeping the mirrors and scientific instruments at temperatures close to absolute zero, is the size of a tennis court.

James Webb will be a before and after in the history of cosmology, for the resolution and unprecedented sensitivity available. Taking into account the wonders captured by Hubble, a new era in space exploration opens. We hope you are not delayed once again because the project should be underway for a long time.

And for the future points WFIRST, the first space observatory that will allow scientists to search with precision for water, methane, carbon dioxide and other gases that indicate the presence of biological activity, proving, finally, the existence of other worlds outside the System Solar with the capacity to house life.