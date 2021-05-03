All series premiered in May 2021

Esquire

May has finally arrived and spring in all its splendor. Rains, allergies, pandemic … but the sun also begins to appear from time to time and the temperatures encourage you to leave the house and see the flowers grow and the green of the fields and trees. If, on the other hand, you are one of those who enjoy watching TV at home and are completely hooked on series, and you have already seen all the series in our ranking of our favorite Spanish series, we are going to tell you all the news that awaits us during the month that now begins.

Let’s start with Kings of the Night. For the most veteran, it will surely be easy to remember José María García, the great totem of the night sports radio in our country during the late 70s and 80s. All until José Ramón de la Morena arrived, who disputed him the throne and managed to overcome with much controversy between them. Well, without using the real names, the new Movistar + series will tell us a very similar story and it will surely remind many of us bygone times.

We continue with the second season of Who Killed Sara ?, which became one of Netflix’s greatest hits after its first season was released. A series that takes place in Mexico and in which we see how a girl named Sara suffers a fatal accident that ends up with her brother Alex in jail for 18 years. After being released, Álex will not stop until he finds out who killed his sister, even if that means facing the all-powerful Lazcano family, whose patriarch tricked him into taking the blame and ending up in prison. After the tremendous finale of the first season of Who Killed Sara ?, it is certain that many surprises await us.

This month the 32nd season of the mythical yellow family will also hit our screens. The end of the Simpsons is getting closer and closer, but until that moment comes we will continue to enjoy the adventures and misadventures of one of the most dysfunctional families in television history.

Another highly anticipated series is Jupiter’s Legacy. Adaptation of the graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, it will tell us the story of the first generation of superheroes whose mission is to pass the baton on to their children so that they continue their legacy. Of course, things will not be easy, as young people will not be up to the task despite wanting to prove their worth.

Also coming is the second season of Selena, the series about the life of the Tex Mex singer Selena Quintanilla who was sadly murdered in 1995 by the president of her fan club. Belgravia, the new historical series from Julian Fellowes, the creator of Downton Abbey, will also premiere at Movistar +. And another promising miniseries is Halston, starring Ewan McGregor on Netflix will tell us the story of the legendary fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick, who marked the New York fashion of the 70s and 80s.

1 Star Wars: The Bad Consignment – May 4

Also known as “the bad consignment” – a group of elite clone troopers with genetic mutations first seen in Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Clone Force 99, is tasked with daring mercenary missions after the Clone Wars. On Disney +.

2 Jupiter’s Legacy – May 7

Adaptation of the graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely. After spending nearly a century protecting humanity, the first generation of superheroes must pass the baton on to their children to carry on their legacy. But tensions mount when young people, eager to prove their worth, fail to live up to either the legendary public reputation of their parents or their demanding personal standards. On Netflix.

3 Belgravia – May 7

Set in a true historical episode, the series begins on the eve of the Battle of Warterloo. Charlotte Lennox, the Duchess of Richmond, organizes a ball in honor of the Duke of Wellington, attended by the most prominent figures of the European aristocracy and who seeks to lift the spirits before the advances of Napoleon’s troops. The Trenchards, a lower-class family but now rubbing shoulders with the best of society, accept the invitation to attend the party in Brussels. Decades later, the events of that fateful night of June 15, 1815 continue to resonate in London’s most chic district: Belgravia. In Movistar +.

4 Kung Fu – May 11

After a personal crisis, young Asian American Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang) leaves her life in San Francisco behind to embark on a journey of self-discovery that ends in a secluded Shaolin temple deep in China. There she finds peace with herself and with her past through knowledge of kung fu and other martial arts. After the tragic murder of her mentor, the young woman returns to her native San Francisco, where she discovers that her teacher’s murderer now wants to kill her and, in addition, she finds that the city is taken over by crime, delinquency and violence. . On TNT

5 Kings of the Night – May 14

Francisco Javier Maldonado, alias Paco el Cóndor, is the most important sports journalist on Spanish radio in the 1980s. The listeners admire him, the players fear him, the club presidents (and the government) hate him. Every midnight it gathers millions of listeners next to the transistor. For years, the Condor has no rival. Up to now. Starring Javier Gutiérrez and Miki Esparbé. In Movistar +.

6 The Simpsons (season 32) – May 14

Do you need to tell something about one of the best series in television history? Alright. Season 32 is here, and it will feature guest artists such as Olivia Colman (The Crown), Hannibal Buress (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Ben Platt (The Politician) and Michael Palin (The Life of Brian). On Disney +.

7 Selena (second season) – May 14

Second season of the story of the Tex-Mex singer Selena Quintanilla, who was assassinated by the president of her fan club in March 1995. On Netflix.

8 Halston – May 14

His name built an empire. His style defined an era. American fashion designer Halston rises to fame before starting to lose control of his life. Starring Ewan McGregor, Bill Pullman, and Rebecca Dayan. On Netflix.

9 Who Killed Sara? (second season) – May 19

Shortly after the successful premiere of the first season, the second will arrive to continue the mystery of Sara’s death and the investigation of her brother Álex, who faces the powerful Lazcano family to discover everything that was behind the fatal accident of the young. On Netflix.

10 In Therapy (Season Four) – May 24

Uzo Aduba takes over from Gabriel Byrne in the role of Dr. Brooke Taylor in the fourth season of In Therapy. The plot will take place in Los Angeles, where we will see a trio of patients who come to the doctor’s office in search of solutions to their problems. On HBO.

11 Mr. Inbetween (third season) – May 26

Combining a new relationship, parenting responsibilities, friendships, and a sick sibling while trying to make a living is difficult, especially if you work as a hitman. Ray Shoesmith “takes care” of people: he collects debts, obtains drugs and weapons, and often disposes of certain people permanently. On HBO.

12 The Kominsky Method (Season 3) – May 28

Last season of this story about acting teacher Sandy Kominsky and his best friend Norman Newlander, who have the best weapon to deal with getting older together: good humor. Starring Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin. On Netflix.

13 Lucifer (second part season 5) – May 28

Last 8 episodes of the fifth season of the series, with Lucifer (Tom Ellis), who tired of being the lord of hell, the devil moves to Los Angeles, where he opens a bar and meets a homicide investigator with whom he connects quickly. On Netflix.

14 Parot – May 28

The plot is set in Spain in 2013, when after the annulment of the Parot judicial doctrine dozens of prisoners were released. As the days go by, released prisoners appear murdered in the same way as their victims. Isabel Mora is an upright and persevering police officer who undertakes the investigation of these mysterious murders, at the same time that she has to avoid the attempt of revenge by one of the released prisoners. Starring Adriana Ugarte. On Amazon Prime Video.

15 Panic – May 28

Based on the self-titled best-seller by Lauren Oliver, this series tells the story of a small town in Texas where each summer seniors compete in a winner-take-all series of challenges, believing that this is their only chance to escape from their environment and thus improve their lives. On Amazon Prime Video.

