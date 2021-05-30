All series premiered in June 2021

Summer is here and we all want to go outside and enjoy the good weather … even if it still has to be with a mask. While we wait for them to also vaccinate us so that we can go on vacation and forget a little about everything we have lived through during the last year and a half. But as we are sure that we will still spend many moments in our homes and many of us enjoy watching series on TV, as every month we bring you here the most outstanding premieres on streaming platforms.

We start with Loki (don’t miss our article on the theories about the series), the Marvel series that will premiere on June 9 on Disney Plus. Loki will be the third series of the production company on said platform, it will focus on the character played by Tom Hiddleston and will tell events that happened after Avengers: Endgame.

This month will also premiere the second season of Lupine, the hit Netflix series starring Omar Sy in the role of Assane Diop, inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupine, the character created by Maurice Leblanc. After the end of the first season, where we saw how Assane’s son was kidnapped, we expect many curves in the story of this adorable and skilled professional thief.

On June 17, another highly anticipated second season will hit our screens, especially for fans of the zombie genre. The new Black Summer will be released, a series whose first and frantic season we really liked and that left us with our hearts in a fist with one of the most tremendous endings we have seen lately. If you like zombie and horror series, you cannot miss our article on the best horror series classified according to the fear they will put you through.

Another series that we are looking forward to is Maricón perdido, which will arrive on TNT on June 18. It will tell the life of the multidisciplinary Bob Pop, although it will also have a good dose of fiction and fantasy. A story of a small town boy in search of that complicated thing that is his own identity.

Another interesting premiere is Lisey’s Story. This series, which begins airing this month on Apple TV +, stars Julianne Moore and Clive Owen and is based on a novel of the same name by Stephen King, the king of horror literature. With that pedigree we can expect a lot of quality and guaranteed scares.

Finally, we are going to highlight two Spanish series. The first is already known to all, Elite, of which we can see the fourth season on Netflix. The arrival of a new director to Las Encinas will involve new plots with the inclusion of new characters such as his children, who will pose a challenge for the more veteran students. Finally, the premiere of the Paraíso series in Movistar +, created by Fernando Gonzalez Molina (Palmeras in the snow, Three meters above the sky), will also highlight a mystery that takes place in Levante at the beginning of the 90s .

These are our recommendations for the month of June.

1 Paradise – June 4

Levante, 1992, end of summer in a town on the coast. Sandra, Eva and Malena, 15 years old, disappear into a disco without a trace. The police don’t seem to be looking in the right direction, so Javi, Sandra’s little brother, begins an investigation with Quino and Álvaro, his best friends, and Zeta, the class bully. Together they discover that those who have their sister are not of this world. In Movistar +.

Sun 2 – June 4

Criminal drama inspired by the true story of Victor, a police officer who dedicated his life to the war on drugs, and his son Pedro, an addict who became one of the most wanted criminals in Rio de Janeiro. On Amazon Prime Video.

3 Sweeth Tooth: the deer boy – June 4

An adorable boy, half human and half deer, seeks a new life with a surly protective companion in a post-apocalyptic world full of dangers. On Netflix.

4 Lisey’s Story – June 4

The Lisey Story, a series based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name and adapted by the author himself, is a highly personal thriller that tells the story of Lisey Landon (Oscar-winning Julianne Moore) two years after her death. husband, famous writer Scott Landon (Oscar nominee Clive Owen). A string of hair-raising events forces Lisey to recall long-forgotten moments from her past with Scott. On Apple TV +.

5 Why Women Kill (Season Two) – June 4

A housewife from the sixties, a high society woman from the eighties and a lawyer from 2018. Three women from different eras who deal with infidelities in their marriages. The series tells how the role of women has changed, but how her reaction to the betrayal remains the same. On HBO.

6 The Mallorca Files – June 8

The Mallorca Files features an atypical pair of detectives, Miranda Blake (Elen Rhys), a British detective of method, rather introverted and used to following the rules, and her German counterpart Max Winter (Julian Looman), whose approach to The police are based rather on following their instincts and often with little interest in the process. The dynamics of the couple solving cases sometimes with chemistry and others without it, propitiate a humorous tone to the series. the two detectives? Well yes, quite a lot. In Cosmo.

7 Loki – June 9

In Marvel Studios’ Loki, the fickle villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) reprises his role as the God of Deception in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. On Disney Plus.

8 Lupine (second season) – June 11

This is no longer a game. Assane’s obsession with revenge on Hubert Pelligrini has torn her family apart. Now he finds himself between a rock and a hard place: he needs a new plan, even if it involves putting himself in danger. On Netflix.

9 Everything is going to be fine – June 11

Everything is going to be fine follows Nicholas (played by Josh Thomas himself), an unresponsible twentysomething who travels to America to see his father and little stepsisters. Before returning to his country, he receives news that will change his life: his father is about to die and he must take care of the two girls as their legal guardian; Matilda (Kayla Cromer), a girl on the autism spectrum nearing high school, and Genevieve (Maeve Press), a witty and scathing girl on the verge of puberty. The three of them will improvise a peculiar family and, as the name of the series says, they will try to make sure everything goes well. In Movistar +.

10 Blindspotting – June 13

Six months after the events of the film, Ashley and her son are forced to move in with her boyfriend Miles’ mother and sister after their arrest. On Starzplay.

11 Black Summer (second season) – June 17

In the first confusing days of a zombie apocalypse, complete strangers must team up to become strong and return to their loved ones. On Netflix.

12 Lost Fagot – June 18

Drawing inspiration from episodes from his own life, but with a good dose of fiction and fantasy, in Lost Fagot Bob Pop will reconstruct the life trajectory of a small-town boy in search of his own identity. On TNT.

13 Elite (Season 4) – June 18

In the fourth season of the series a new course begins in Las Encinas and, with it, a new director arrives. The character, one of the most powerful businessmen in Europe, is willing to redirect a school that seems to have gone out of control. With him will also come his family, including his three children, three teenagers too used to always getting their way, who will endanger the union and friendship of the older students. On Netflix.

14 Solos – June 25

Divided into seven independent ones, it explores the strangest, most beautiful, heartbreaking, hilarious and wonderful truths about what it means to be human. It encompasses our present and future by showing that even in our most isolated moments, we are all connected through human experience. On Amazon Prime Video.

15 The Mysterious Benedict Society – June 25

After obtaining a scholarship, four extraordinary orphans are recruited by the peculiar Mr. Benedict to fulfill the dangerous mission of saving the world from an international crisis known as “the Emergency”. Reynie, Sticky, Kate and Constance must infiltrate a mysterious institute to discover the truth of the crisis. When they find out that the director, Dr. Cortina, is behind everything, the children of the Mysterious Benedict Society will have to hatch a plan to defeat him. On Disney Plus.

