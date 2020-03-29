At Barcelona They are waiting for the players of the first team to take the same sacrificial step that the players from the other sections of the Catalan club have not hesitated to take. The templates of basketball, handball, hockey, futsal … all have accepted the entity’s measure of applying a Employment Occupation File (ERTE) to face the economic impact of the coronavirus and that translates into a salary cut for the players, as well as for the rest of the club’s workers. Those who charge more in the entity are those who have not yet accepted.

Exists some feeling of disappointment at the Catalan club with the players of the first team of Barcelona. While the members of the basketball, handball, hockey or futsal teams have already taken a step forward and have agreed to charge less during the duration of the stoppage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the football team has not yet has reached an agreement.

The captains of the different sections of Barcelona have shared on social networks their approval of the drop in wages at such a critical time. One of the first to pronounce has been Before Tomic, basketball team captain. “The coronavirus makes us part of a much larger team than Barça basketball and for someone who is lucky enough to earn so much money, it is not a heroic act to give up part of his salary, compared to what people who are earning less are going through, ”said the Croatian.

Bartomeu’s ERTE

In that same line it has been shown Victor Tomás, captain of the Barça handball team. “In moments as complicated as this one, in which many people are really having a hard time, and having real difficulties to face their future on an economic level, I think, personally, that there is nothing else to do but to support the club and help in whatever it takes to overcome such a difficult moment among all » valued 8 of the Catalan team.

The Barcelona directive hopes that the example will spread among the players of the first squad, still reluctant to accept the drop in wages proposed by the Catalan team and that an agreement is finally reached, which they hoped would have come earlier and on their own initiative. football players.