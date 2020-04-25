Netflix gives you four options when choosing image quality: automatic, low, medium and high. However, there are other factors that influence the quality of the video you see on screen, especially if you do it on your mobile. We mean to the HDR10 that Netflix introduced in March 2017, video technology that dramatically improves the user experience when viewing the content.

Unfortunately, not all mobiles are compatible with this Netflix technology, so you should check whether or not your Samsung phone supports HDR10. In this article, we talk more about this video technology, we tell you What are the compatible Samsung phones with the same and, attention, the rest of the requirements with which you must meet to enjoy this image quality.

Netflix HDR10: what it is and all compatible Samsung phones

Technology is constantly advancing, and we also notice this when we watch our series and movies. The screens are not only larger, but also feature better video technologies that dramatically increase the quality of what we see. One of them is the HDR, also known as High Dynamic Range, which in turn houses the HDR10, Dolby Vision and HDR10 +.

Specifically, Netflix introduced the first two of them: HDR10 and Dolby Vision. In this case we are interested in HDR10, which is the most basic support for HDR and that is an improvement in the brightness and color of the image we see on-screen as it allows a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits and a color depth of 10 bits.

These data alone do not say anything, so we are going to compare them with SDR technology, known as Standard Dynamic Range. The color depth of the SDR is 8 bits, that is, while allowing a brightness of 100 bits maximum. Thus, HDR10 ensures an image with twice the brightness and a much wider color palette, about a billion tones (SDR stays at 16 million tones).

If you have a mobile compatible with Netflix HDR10, you can see the platform’s catalog with superior video quality, especially in terms of brightness and color. As we already did when reviewing the list of Xiaomi phones compatible with Netflix’s HDR10, below you will be able to know which are the Samsung mobiles that support this video technology.

In addition to having one of the Samsung phones on this list, to enjoy Netflix HDR10 you need to meet other requirements. As specified by the company on its website, the phone must have the latest firmware installed. You must also have Netflix version 5.0 for Android or higher, and be subscribed to the platform plan that allows playback in Ultra HD.

The requirements continue, and that is that you Internet connection must be at least 25 megabits per second and you should always have the reproduction quality configured in the option Alto. Once you meet these conditions, you will be free to calmly watch Netflix content with the quality provided by HDR10. By the way, if you do not know what to see, you can take a look at the best movies and series based on video games available on the platform.

