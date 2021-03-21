All Routes Lead to Doom! reveal a trailer

Through the official blog of Crunchyroll they announced that the official website of My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom !, novel series adaptation Otome Game no Hametsu Flag Shika Nai Akuyaku Reijo nor Tensei Shiteshimatta… of Satoru Yamaguchi Y Nami hidaka, has revealed a new promotional video, more cast, team members and who will put their musical themes in what will be the second season of the series, which has its premiere date for next month July.

The new voices of the cast are:

Takehito Koyasu as Geoffrey stuart, first prince of the kingdom

Sumire Uesaka as Susanna randall, heir to the Randall household and Geoffrey’s fiancée

Yusuke Shirai as Ian Stuart, second prince of the kingdom

Yui Ogura as Serena burke, heir to the Burke house and fiancee of Ian

We can see the characters in a new promotional image:

The second season will feature the majority of the first season’s team, though Susumu matsunaga will take care of the funds on this occasion, Yuki kuribayashi of the direction of 3D and Nichion of the musical production. To the musical composition are added Junko nakajima, Sayaka aoki Y Kanade sakuma.

The musical duo angela returns to put the opening with the theme “Andante nor Koi or Shite!“, while Shouta Aoi He also returns to put the ending with “give me ♡ me”.

Catarina is the young heiress of a rich family who one day receives a blow to the head with a stone and recovers the memories of her past life. It turns out that the world she lives in is not real, or so she thinks, since it is the world of Fortune Lover, an otome game that she was obsessed with in her previous life … but her role is that of the villain who tries! spoil all romances to the protagonist! And the bad thing is that the villain ends up BAD in all the endings of the game! Now Catarina must fight to avoid the bad ending and end up in exile or even dead!

Keisuke Inoue was in charge of directing the first season under the studio SILVER LINK, which could be followed weekly in Crunchyroll.