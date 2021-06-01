all questions and answers

The day has come. Starting today, all the photos you upload to Google Photos will be deducted from storage. Free unlimited space for compressed photos is over with High quality. It is a low blow for all of us who keep all our photos in the service, since we will only have the 15 GB free that Google offers to all users.

And on the occasion of this day, we are going to explain everything you need to know about this change in the service, responding to all the doubts that may arise. A few days ago, we already did an in-depth article about this change, so today we will try to offer you something shorter and more precise for those last doubts.

Is Google Photos paid?

No, Google Photos is and always will be a free service. You do not have to pay anything for the simple fact of using it or download your applications and upload some photos. In that regard, everything will remain as it was until now.

What you have always paid for in Google Photos is for the available space. Not in this specific service, but in your entire Google account. By default, Google gives you 15 free gigabytes to upload content in all its services, and when you spend that amount of storage, then you have to pay to expand it,

So what changes?

Up to now, Google made some photos and videos you upload to Photos not count in storage. In exchange for not storing the original copy, but a compressed one with what they called High Quality, those photos and videos would not take up space, which allowed you to have unlimited storage.

But from now on, all photos and videos you upload in High quality will also take up storage, which is the end of this philosophy of unlimited space that the search engine’s company was offering.

What if I have always used the original quality?

If you have always uploaded your photos in original quality, nothing will change, because these have always taken up storage space. If you have all your photos and videos in this lossless quality, surely you have already had to pay to expand the 15 GB of free storage, so everything will remain exactly the same.

What about the photos that I already have uploaded

Absolutely nothing. Everything you have already uploaded, stays exactly as it was. The photos that you already had uploaded before will still not take up space in case they were in High quality. And the photos that you had uploaded in original quality, also continue to occupy the same.

The only change is that if you convert original photos to high quality they no longer stop taking up space, This you should have done before today so that they do not occupy. From now on, the only thing that happens if you make the original photos go to High quality is that they will occupy a little less and will have a little less quality due to compression. If you want to do the latter, you can still change the quality of all your photos.

How much does it cost to expand storage on Google

If you want to expand Google’s storage, you should know that their prices are quite competitive, and that just by hiring 200 GB you should already have plenty of space for all your photos and videos, unless you upload a lot of videos. To buy more space on Google, you have to go to the Google One website, and click on the Get more storage button from the Storage tab.

These are the storage plans more affordable that Google offers for you to hire. The storage of these plans, you will be able to share them if you have a family account set up.

100 GB: It costs 1.99 euros per month or 19.99 euros per year.

200 GB: It costs 2.99 euros per month or 29.99 euros per year.

2 TB: It costs 9.99 euros per month, or 99.99 euros per year.

Is there a way to have unlimited space on Google Photos?

If you have a mobile from the Google Pixel family, then you will continue to have unlimited storage for all your photos. However, this is also going to end, since Google has already announced that future launches will no longer have this advantage.

The original Google Pixel had unlimited storage at original quality and forever, but later models up to Google Pixel 3 got it for a limited time. And the latest releases, already only offer unlimited High-quality backups. This is the summary of the mobiles that keep Google Photos unlimited:

Google Pixel– You have unlimited storage at original quality, forever.

Google Pixel– Lost unlimited copy at original quality in January 2021, but keep unlimited backup at high quality (compressed).

Google Pixel 3– Keep unlimited backup at original quality until January 31, 2022. After that, you will have unlimited backup at high quality (compressed).

From Google Pixel 3a to Pixel 5– They have unlimited backup in high quality (compressed).

What to do if you want to leave Google Photos

If you’ve decided that Google Photos is no longer worth it, the most important thing is to download all your photos and videos uploaded to Google Photos through the Google Takeout service. Once you have them on your computer, you can start thinking about emptying Google Photos by deleting everything you have in the service.

Then, you will only have to look for alternatives to Google Photos, which can be services such as Amazon Photos, OneDrive, Flickr or TeraBox. Google offers the option to migrate your photos to another service, which is used for any of the aforementioned. Also create your own Google Photos on your computer or through a NAS, which are connected hard drives that usually include similar applications. However, NAS requires a high initial investment.

Make better use of your space

You also have some tips that can help you make better use of the space you have available from now on. For example, you have a tool to find repeated or blurry photos that from now on can come in handy. On this website you can also know what is taking up space and how long you have left with what you have.

There are also other tips that you can apply, such as making sure delete screenshots or photos from other apps that you do not need and they are taking up space. In addition, it is also recommended delete duplicate photos and albums, or review those 1000 photos you took on a weekend trip to see some that you may not need more or that have another exactly the same but better.

It is also a good idea to empty the Google Photos recycle bin when you delete items, and decide what do you want to do with the content of Google DriveSince what you upload to Google’s virtual hard drive also subtracts Google storage just like Google Photos. Storage is shared for both services.