all prices, sizes and new models available to buy this year

If you are looking for buy a new TV this 2021, here we leave you with our complete guide to models and prices. A summary of the different models from manufacturers such as Samsung, LG or Sony, with technologies such as OLED, QLED or MiniLED. A guide that we will update as the different brands announce the prices of all their new models and with purchase links in Spanish stores.

From the cheapest models to large 85-inch televisions. Each TV model comes with specific sizes, which we also explain here. We hope it helps you to have a good idea of ​​the main televisions available, what size are offered and what is their official price.

Samsung

In the absence of its MicroLED televisions, Samsung’s big bet is on MiniLED technology, implemented in its new Samsung Neo QLED series. Its top models are the QN900A and QN800A, with 8K resolution and MiniLED FALD. Between the two they differ mainly by the maximum brightness, of up to 4,000 nits in its flagship model.

The most advanced Neo QLED models with 4K resolution are the QN95A and QN90A, differing in sound quality and image technologies such as ‘Ultra Viewing Angle’ and ‘Micro Dimming Ultimate Pro’. The QN85A range also incorporates MiniLED technology, although with a lower brightness.

The rest of the Samsung range for this 2021 loses the letter ‘N’. These are the QLED 4K models of the Q80A, Q75A or Q60A ranges. Further, Samsung has models with lower priced LCD panels.

LG

One more year, LG televisions can be differentiated into two categories: OLED models and those that incorporate technologies that improve the LED. In the latter case, with the QNED (MiniLED) and NanoCell ranges. The big news comes with the new panels LG Evo, incorporated from the G1 series model.

One of the most competitive ranges is the C1 series, with the 4th generation Alpha 9 image processor and sizes starting at 48 inches.

The news LG QNED Mini LED QNED99, with 8K resolution and QNED95 / 90 with 4K resolution are the maximum exponents of the MiniLED. They are incorporated into the NanoCell series, with multiple categories and sizes.

All LG models come with the WebOS operating system and even the Nano85 range includes at least one HDMI 2.1 port. These are their official prices, although LG usually offers great discounts through its multiple promotions.

Sony

The Bravia XR ‘cognitive’ processor is the main protagonist of Sony for this 2021. Its flagship model is the Sony A90J, an OLED available in three different sizes, with the Google TV system that is added to all ranges and the presence of Bravia Core, its own streaming service .

Sony’s only 8K model is the Z9J, a large-inch TV with Full Array LED technology. In the field of OLEDs, Sony also offers a model with a more contained price such as the Sony A80J.

The Bravia XR range is completed by the X95J, X92J and X90J Full Array LED TVs, as well as the Edge LED X85J model.

Panasonic

Panasonic has for this 2021 different OLED models, including its JZ2000 with Master OLED panel and sound signed by Technics. It will not be until June when it is available in Spain. Along with it, the OLED range is completed by the JZ1500 and JZ1000 models, available in August and July respectively.

Unlike the flagship models that arrive with My Home Screen 6.0, JX940 and JX800 LED range introduces Android TV. The first comes with a 120 Hz HDR Cinema Display Pro panel, compatible with HDR10 +, Dolby Vision IQ and Filmmaker mode, in addition to the new HCX Pro AI processor also present in its OLEDs.

Size

Price

Panasonic JZ2000

65 ”



55 “

€ 3,999

€ 3,199

Panasonic JZ1500

65 “

55 “

48 ”

€ 3,199

€ 2,799

€ 2,199

Panasonic JZ1000

65 “

55 “

48 “

€ 2,999

€ 2,399

€ 1,999

Panasonic JX940

65 ”



55 ”



49 ”

€ 1,899

€ 1,599

€ 1,299

Panasonic JX800

65 ”



58 ”



fifty”



40 “

€ 1,499

€ 1,299

€ 999

€ 699

Philips

Except for the flagship model Philips OLED + 935, which despite being presented last year is still the reference, the new Philips televisions for 2021, ending in ‘6’, have not announced their prices in Spain.

For this year Philips renews its OLED models with the standard HDMI 2.1 and 5th generation P5 processor. There are also novelties in the LED range, with the incorporation of the technology MiniLED.

SIZE

PRICE

Philips OLED + 935

65 ”



55 ”



48 “

€ 2,199



€ 2,499



€ 3,499

Philips OLED 856

65 ”



55 “

–

Philips OLED 806

77 ”



65 ”



65 ”



48 “

–

Philips OLED 706

65 ”



55 “

–

Philips PUS9636

75 ”



65 “

–

Philips PUS9506

75 ”



65 “

–

Philips PUS8506

75 “

70 “

65 “

58 “

fifty”

43 ”

–

Philips PUS7906

75 “

70 “

65 “

55 “

fifty”

43 “

–

Xiaomi

Xiaomi has a limited catalog of televisions in Spain. Their best-selling televisions are those of a 4S range that has been around for a while. For this 2021 the big news is the Xiaomi Mi TV Q1, only available at the moment in 75 “.

In a wider range, the novelty is the Mi TV P1 televisions. Affordable TVs with Dolby Vision, HDR10 + and 4K panels with 60 Hz. For the operating system, Xiaomi bets on Android TV.

Hisense

Hisense has several technologies, from its laser projector up to 120 inches to the model OLED A9G, through a U9GQ television with MiniLED technology, available in a single 75-inch model. The rest of the range is completed by more affordable LED models with QLED and LED technology.

At the moment the company has not announced the availability and official prices in Spain for its 2021 televisions. We do know that they have the renewed VIDAA 5.0 system and an image optimization system based on artificial intelligence algorithms.

SIZE

PRICE

Hisense Laser TV L5

120 ”



88 “

–

Hisense U9GQ

75 “

–

Hisense A9G

65 ”



55 “

–

Hisense U8GQ

65 ”



55 “

–

Hisense A7G

75 ”



65 ”



55 ”



fifty”



43 “

–

Hisense A6G

75 ”



65 ”



58 ”



55 “

–

TCL

Another manufacturer to bet on the MiniLED is TCL. It does so with the C82 model, its reference for Spain that will have HDMI 2.1, Android TV, AiPQ processing and a sound system signed by the Onkyo brand.

The C72 + and C72 models, supporting Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10 +, will also offer HDMI 2.1. At the moment its 8K models or with OD Zero technology have not been announced for Spain.

TD Systems

The Spanish firm continues to offer several televisions at affordable prices. Its new range for this 2021 comes with 4K resolution, LED panel and Android 9.0 (AOSF) operating system, being available in models ranging from 43 to 58 inches.

