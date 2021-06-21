All prices for the new 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé, the most practical option!

The second generation of the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé has burst onto the scene and already has prices. The configurator of the renewed BMW model has been opened and everything is ready to officially start its commercialization. It has a very acceptable range with various mechanical options.

Series 4 of BMW

has welcomed the third body variant. An option that is postulated as the most practical alternative. It is the new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé 2022. The second generation is already a reality and everything is ready to live its commercial launch in our market. The configurator has been opened, exposing all aspects of the range.

The new 4 Series Gran Coupé already has prices in Spain. This model will be manufactured together with the fully electric mechanical BMW i4 and the versions of the BMW 3 Series range at BMW’s facilities in Munich (Germany). Although sales will officially start in November of this year, the offer destined for Spanish territory no longer holds secrets.

The range and equipment of the new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé



Those interested in getting the new 4 Series Gran Coupé have at their disposal a range made up of different versions and / or optional packages. All part of a base model that already has a full complement. You can go one step further by opting for the M Sport finish or the different official accessories M Performance.

Next we review the Outstanding standard equipment offered by this very interesting BMW model:

LED headlightsLED rear lightsPower windowsCentral locking with remote controlAutomatic tailgate operationSports seatsMulti-function leather-wrapped sports steering wheelThree-zone automatic climate controlRear-view cameraSpeed-limiting regulation with braking function17-inch alloy wheelsCloth / Sensatec Schwarz upholstery This is what the interior of the new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé looks like

The engines of the new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé 2022



With regard to the mechanical section, gasoline is the protagonist. However, BMW has a diesel engine in its portfolio for those drivers who continue to do a large number of kilometers per year. We have a 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo gasoline engine offered in two power levels, 184 hp and 245 hp. The diesel option is a 190 hp 2.0 TwinPower Turbo engine. All of them are associated with an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic gearbox and a rear-wheel drive (propulsion) system.

The most radical and sporty alternative goes through the new BMW M440i xDrive Gran Coupe. Under its hood is a 374 hp 3.0 TwinPower Turbo petrol engine. In this case, the block is associated with the aforementioned Steptronic Sport gearbox and an xDrive all-wheel drive system. Both the 190 hp diesel engine and 374 hp gasoline engine are electrified with 48-volt light hybrid technology (MHEV).

Prices of the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2022 in Spain

Version P.VPBMW 420i Gran Coupé € 50,500 BMW 420d Gran Coupé € 51,450 BMW 430i Gran Coupé € 54,600 BMW M440i xDrive Gran Coupé € 77,300

Prices valid from June / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

The distinctive silhouette of the new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé

A detail not minor to take into account since it is among the determining factors when buying a new car for a growing part of the population, is that electrified engines with light hybrid technology look like the ECO environmental label of the DGT (General Directorate of Traffic) with all the mobility advantages that this entails.