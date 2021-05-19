all prices and details of the SUV

You can now order the new and anticipated Nissan Qashqai. On sale initially with two gasoline micro-hybrid versions, the new SUV starts at 25,650 euros, without a discount.

May 18, 2021 (10:00 CET)

Nissan Qashqai 2021: all prices and data for Spain of the new SUV, now on sale!

It is undoubtedly the King of SUVs in Spain, and has returned. The new generation of Nissan qashqai, leader in our country for no less than 14 consecutive years, already supports orders and will begin to deliver its first units during this imminent next month of June. For this reason, the brand has just announced all its data and the final range for marketing.

Developed from new CMF-C platform of the Renault / Nissan Alliance, the new Qashqai not only offers a very revised image, but it improves in practically all its sections. With much more technology, a much more advanced environment and new 1.3 DiG-T petrol mechanics, but with a light micro-hybridization system and 140 and 158 hp versions (the latter with both front-wheel drive and integral 4×4), the new SUV gains in dynamism, perceived quality and efficiency.

Nissan Qashqai 2021: all its equipment

The Nissan Qashqai 2021 will be offered in Spain with five finishes available: Visia, Acenta, N-Conecta, Tekna and Tekna +. Open offer for both the Qashqai Visia, which already comes standard with Full Led front and rear headlights, adaptive cruise control control with traffic sign recognition, 7-inch TFT screen, 7 airbags (including a new central one between seats), automatic activation of lights or brake automatic parking with assistant on the slope, among other elements and systems available.

The Nissan Qashqai will always come standard with a complex network of security systems, which ranges from predictive emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection to lane departure warning with prevention or detection of blind spots.

Already above, the new Nissan Qashqai Acenta 2021 It will add to the above the 17-inch alloy wheels, the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity, the smart key or the rear view camera.

One step higher we find the Nissan Qashqai N-Connecta, which also adds 18-inch alloy wheels, 9-inch upper central touch screen, 12.3-inch digital instrumentation, Google home and Amazon Alexa assistants, Wi-Fi connection and access to the Nissan Connect Services connected services application, camera 360 and tinted windows.

Exceeded the core of the range, the most equipped and exclusive 2021 Nissan Qashqai arrive first with the Tekna finish, which adds 19-inch alloy wheels, 10.8-inch Head-Up Display system, the Pro-PILOT driving assistant synchronized with the navigator and traffic messages to adapt the speed and the route to the real conditions of the road. LED turn signals and fog lights or hands-free electric tailgate opener.

For its part, the superior Tekna + already includes the maximum that the Qashqai gives of itselfThat is, from equipping it with imposing 20-inch wheels or a panoramic roof to the spectacular BOSE audio system with 10 speakers, and electric front seats linked with the smart key, upholstered in nappa leather and with massage, among other details.

At the level of efficiency, and with its new engines to which a innovative e-Power technology of which we have already told you almost all its details, the new Qashqai promises to improve its emissions by up to 4 grams of CO2 per kilometer, and will add from 6-speed manual shift to new XTronic automatic transmission. The SUV will also include 5 driving modes: Normal, ECO, Sport, Snow and Off-road.

All 2021 Nissan Qashqai prices

VERSION

PRICENissan Qashqai DiG-T 140 Visia € 25,650 Nissan Qashqai DiG-T 140 Acenta € 28,700 Nissan Qashqai DiG-T 140 N-Connecta € 31,250 Nissan Qashqai DiG-T 140 Tekna € 34,100 Nissan Qashqai DiG-T 158 Tekna € 35,300 Nissan Qashqai DiG -T 158 Tekna + € 37,850 Nissan Qashqai DiG-T 158 XTronic Acenta € 31,800 Nissan Qashqai DiG-T 158 XTronic N-Connecta € 34,350 Nissan Qashqai DiG-T 158 XTronic Tekna € 37,400 Nissan Qashqai DiG-T 158 XTronic Tekna Qashqai + € 39,950 Nissan Qashqai + € 39,950 DiG-T 158 XTronic 4×4 N-Connecta € 36,850 Nissan Qashqai DiG-T 158 XTronic 4×4 Tekna € 39,900 Nissan Qashqai DiG-T 158 XTronic 4×4 Tekna + € 42,450