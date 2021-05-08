all prices and data for Spain

The renewed Skoda Kodiaq 2021, the large SUV of the Czech firm, is already on sale in Spain. Attentive to their prices and main keys for our country.

May 7, 2021 (12:30 CET)

Skoda Kodiaq 2021, already on sale in Spain

It will reach Spanish dealerships at end of july, but orders are already accepted. We are talking about renewed Skoda Kodiaq 2021, the Large SUV of the Czech brand of the VW Group.

The update of this SUV includes several novelties on several fronts. One of its main changes abroad we find it in the headlights with Full LED Matrix technology as standard. On the outside, the new front end, the hood in a slightly higher position, the slight redesign of the grille that reinforces a more vertical style and a new catalog of alloy wheels, whose diameter can reach 20 inches.

Skoda Kodiaq 2021

The update of the Kodiaq 2021 it also includes newly designed and more ergonomic seatss inside with ventilation and massage function. Another striking change in the cabin is located in the Instrumentation panel behind the wheel, which happens to receive the configuration of type digital Virtuacl Cockpit with 10.25-inch screen, which in turn can be customized with four different styles. On board, occupants will also enjoy new infotainment systems, in addition to the new voice assistant Laura and new online solutions (online).

In section safety and driving assistants, this large SUV can receive the system Crew Protect Assist, now equipped with new and more advanced radar sensors in the rear of the vehicle to control all traffic in that area, warning of possible danger in the event of a risk of rear-end collision.

Skoda Kodiaq 2021

In addition to the version with interior configuration with 5 seats, this large SUV can also be chosen with 7 seats. The equipment levels for our country are the following: Active, Ambition, Style, L&K, Sportline and RS. This last variant is associated with the new 245 hp 2.0 TSI petrol engine, offers less weight than the previous version and has a very distinctive design, in which various elements stand out such as the glossy black body trims, the new 20-inch Sagitarius design alloy wheels and black Suedia sports seats with red accent stitching, among others.

Skoda Kodiaq 2021: prices (euros) in Spain

1.5 TSI 4×2 150 (110) Active Manual: 29,680 1.5 TSI 4×2 150 (110) Manual Ambition: 32,680 1.5 TSI 4×2 150 (110) DSG Ambition: 34,180 2.0 TDI 4×2 150 (110) DSG Ambition: 36,680 2.0 TDI 4×4 150 (110 ) DSG Ambition: 40,180 1.5 TSI 4×2 150 (110) Manual Sportline: 36,680 1.5 TSI 4×2 150 (110) DSG Sportline: 38,880 2.0 TSI 4X4 190 (140) DSG Sportline: 45,180 2.0 TDI 4X2 150 (110) DSG Sportline: 40,680 2.0 TDI 4X4 150 (110) DSG Sportline: 43,480 2.0 TDI 4X4 200 (147) DSG Sportline: 47,280 1.5 TSI 4X2 150 (110) DSG Style: 37,480 2.0 TSI 4X4 190 (140) DSG Style: 43,780 2.0 TDI 4X2 150 (110) DSG Style 39.280 2.0 TDI 4X4 150 (110) DSG Style: 42.780 2.0 TDI 4X4 200 (147) DSG Style: 45.880

. The above prices do not include discounts or any other series of brand promotional campaigns. The L&K and RS versions will soon be added to the range.