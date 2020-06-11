right now

Sherlyn

Sherlyn has shown that she is a fulfilled mother and completely happy with the arrival of her first-born André, so much so, that the baby with only 11 days old already has her own account on Instagram that her mother opened for her and the best thing is that More than 300 thousand followers have joined.

Joining the new account of the newborn and the social networks of his mother, the first album of photos and videos of the precious baby boy has been formed, which has melted all his faithful followers because each image and the message that it carries speak for themselves.

“My stork’s flight had a bit of turbulence but some blue angels saved my mommy and me,” wrote the little one’s Instagram profile, who was born on May 30, weighing 2.5 kilograms and measuring 51 centimeters. .

From the moment Sherlyn knew she was pregnant, she shared all her faithful followers through the networks and almost step by step her months of gestation, and everything she did in that period, such as the care and diet she followed so that she and the baby who was on the way were fine, as well as her baby shower among other things.

And now that André has been born, the happy mother has given herself completely to the upbringing of her son, and together with one of the tender images that she hung, she wrote a beautiful message in which André makes his presentation to the world.

“I know that during these 9 months they have filled me with love and good wishes and my mom @sherlyny and I thank you, God heard all your prayers and today I am 7 days old and you know what? This world of love is enchanting me! ANDRÉ ”, reads the letter.

In another image of the cute baby you can read: “I invite you to dream beautifully, for now I am a professional taking milk, sleeping and receiving love and many apparels from my mom @sherlyny, my grandparents and my beautiful family @silviacriselle @diegoaquirozg ”

One more photo of André who prays: “Have a nice week! I already had breakfast and my grandparents gave me many kisses for dessert, now to sleep tal how was your day? ”.