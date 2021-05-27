All pending from Simon Yates

05/27/2021 at 6:36 PM CEST

The Giro’s eyes are on Simon Yates, the only rider who seems destined to question Egan Bernal’s victory. There are still two mountain stages and the final time trial in Milan, a wall of three stages for a ‘pink jersey’ if he really is at the limit of his strength or a last effort for him if the crisis on Wednesday was only temporary; a single-day withered flower.

Primoz Roglic, on a Wednesday, was thrilled on the queen stage of the 2020 Tour. But on Saturday, at the Planche des Belles Filles, he succumbed to his compatriot Tadej Pogacar. No one in their right mind would have predicted such a tense, exciting finish and, above all, that the young Slovenian runner would be able to turn the tables on the race.

Many said in the 2015 Vuelta that Tom Dumoulin had left the test sentenced after the time trial held in Burgos that had opened the third week of competition. But in the Sierra, at the gates of Madrid, he collapsed before Fabio Aru’s offensive with the help of Mikel Landa. And he lost the Spanish round.

And in the Giro, what happened precisely to Simon Yates in the 2018 edition has already been repeated, dressed in the ‘pink jersey’, with stellar power until With three days to go to finish the race Chris Froome drew to knock it out.

Only Bernal knows what really happened to him at Sega di Ala. In Italy they saw him with a wide smile, concealing or without hiding anything, possibly a lousy product of abuse in gels and too much sugar in the body. If it happened in this way, the Colombian cyclist has nothing to fear, but if it was the happy back? If it is already at the limit of the forces?

Yates has a sports obligation to prove it. Against him plays the irregularity demonstrated in the race. In favor, he has a consistent team although he cannot miss the opportunity to test Bernal and the strength – at least as an unquestionable team – of Ineos. But if he wants to do real damage, Yates should not wait today or tomorrow for the last climb, first Alpe di Mera and then Alpe Motta. The offensive towards the ‘pink jersey’, the cotton test to see how Bernal is doing, has to be many kilometers from the goal and, above all, not leave for tomorrow what he can do today.

The Giro now has much more emotion than it seemed after Bernal’s exhibition in the Dolomites, although today they all decided to lower the pedaling intensity and allow the escape to gain a long time, an exaggerated 23.30 minutes, in the victory of Alberto Bettiol, the winner of the Tour of Flanders 2019.

As if it had been a new day of rest although with the number on after the withdrawal of Remco Evenepoel, the Giro looks tomorrow and the day after at the Alps, at Bernal’s legs and what seems to be the chronicle of an announced attack by Yates because with Damiano Caruso, second overall, it is only expected that he will resist and try to preserve the place. Only a Bernal hecatomb would allow him to give a surprise as big or equal to the one that Tao Geoghegan Hart starred in last year in his victory in Milan.