BUENOS AIRES, Apr 16 (.) – Argentina’s fledgling lithium industry is virtually paralyzed by the effects of the global spread of the coronavirus, with several projects paused as the pandemic exacerbates the economic difficulties of the southern country, which is also experiencing a crisis. of your sovereign debt.

Argentina is part of the so-called “lithium triangle”, one of the main sources of the key metal for the development of batteries for electric vehicles, and in recent years investments in the South American nation have grown with the aim of surpassing Chile, a power of the sector. However, these projects are now in limbo, threatening what Argentina anticipated as a potential eventual income of $ 2 billion in lithium exports, according to official data. Last year the shipments of the metal totaled 50,000 tons, for 190 million dollars. “Quarantine is going to affect the industry worldwide,” said Emily Hersh, managing partner of DCDB, a technology advisory group based in Buenos Aires, adding that the coronavirus hit will affect demand for electric cars. “The biggest problem for Argentina is going to be the global recession, which is going to delay electrification,” he added. The pandemic has already hampered the development of activity in the United States, while from the mining sector they have warned that the virus could affect sales and prices this year. [nL1N2BI2MP] [nL1N2AW0EC] The President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, who imposed a mandatory quarantine at the end of March that for the time being will extend until April 26, added mining to the group of essential services, exempting those who work in the insulation industry.

But this has not helped enough to revive the operations affected, among other things, by the limits on transportation decreed to prevent the virus. “As far as I know, the lithium companies were making the effort to send pending exports in the port. But demand is low, everything is paralyzed,” said Alberto Carlocchia, president of the Argentine Chamber of Mining Entrepreneurs (CAEM). . “I do not think that the main mining projects will even operate at 50% of their capacity. But not because they do not want to, but because transport restrictions do not allow workers to travel from province to province,” he added. US firm Livent Corp is currently operating at its minimum capacity in northwestern Argentina, after initially suspending operations and laying off more than 450 workers. Instead, others have gone further. The French company Eramet halted its $ 600 million investment plans in its lithium project in the northern province of Salta due to the country’s economic crisis added to the global uncertainty caused by the coronavirus. [nL8N2BW27L].

The company aimed to produce 24,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent per year in its first phase. Pierre-Alain Gautier, the director of strategy at Eramet, said that the volatile climate of the Argentine economy complicated the financing of the project, becoming “increasingly difficult since the onset of the coronavirus health crisis.” For its part, Lithium Americas, a company that planned to build a plant in northern Argentina by early 2021, said in March that it had suspended the work due to the mandatory quarantine decreed. This reduced the staff from 850 plant workers to just 93 maintenance, having to delay the completion date of construction. “I don’t know all the impacts this will have. There is a lot of uncertainty at this point,” Jonathan Evans, president and CEO of Lithium Americas, told ., adding that the global situation was “constantly changing.” “However, I am confident that sometime in 2021, we will be able to complete the project,” he added. Argentina’s goal of increasing lithium exports had already faced difficulties prior to the global COVID-19 outbreak. Competitors such as Australia and Chile have developed faster deposits of the metal and a drop in global metal prices have discouraged investments.

