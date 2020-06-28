As happens every summer, as the summer season approaches, most operators are announcing their promotions for the hottest months of the year. And almost all of them, as usual, are choosing to increase their customers’ data bonuses without raising prices.

In this article, we are going to collect all those promotions, with their benefits, duration and conditions so you can check at a glance what each operator offers in relation to its competition. We will update the information as more promos are announced.

Threat

The first operator to announce its promotion for the summer of 2020 was Amena, who this year has chosen to give away gigas automatically from June 1 to September 30 to both new and existing customers.

Those extra gigs vary depending on the rate that is previously activated, so that the increases are as follows:

The rate of 6.95 euros passes 4 to 5 GB.

The rate of 9.95 euros passes 5 to 7 GB.

The rate of 14.95 euros passes 12 to 15 GB.

The rate of 19.95 euros passes 25 to 40 GB.

The rate of 24.95 euros passes 30 to 60 GB.

The increase of gigas also will apply to additional mobile lines that can be added to those combined with fiber, but the Tarifón de Amena, which combines fiber at 100 Mbps and mobile with 20 GB accumulative for 35.95 euros, is out of the promotion.

Orange

After Amena, it was the turn of the Group’s premium brand: Orange, which in addition to reducing its Holidays Spain rate by 10 euros for tourists visiting Spain, will give away extra gigabytes at your prepaid rates until September 30, both new and existing customers:

10 GB from June 1 with the rates Browse, Go Walk, Total World, Max World and Your Mini World.

15 GB as of June 23 with Go Run, Go Fly, Mundo Total, Mundo Max, Tu Mundo and Holidays Spain rates.

In addition, with the aim of promoting customer acquisition, Orange Bank has launched a summer promotion for which all those who sign up for the Orange Bank Account between June 1 and August 31, 2020, will receive up to 30 euros refund for the payments you make with the physical or virtual debit card.

Simyo

Another brand of the Orange Group that returns to bet on the extra data bonus is Simyo, whose summer promotion, valid for card and contract customers, includes 30 GB free to enjoy for 30 days in a row. First the 30 GB of the bonus will be consumed (not cumulative) and then the data corresponding to your rate.

Each user can activate it whenever they want between June 2 and September 7 through the app or from the personal area on the web. As on other occasions, only one free bonus is available per mobile line, although this year it has risen from 20 GB in 2019 to 30 GB in 2020.

Mobile Republic

And we close the circle with this OMV that also belongs to the Orange Group and has decided to match Simyo’s promotion. República Móvil will give away 30 GB of free extra data both new and current customers who have an active rate (as long as it is not the Zero rate).

This additional bonus is applied automatically, without the user having to do anything. If you are on contract, República Móvil will activate the 30 GB bonus on June 15 and you can enjoy 10 GB in June, 10 GB in July and 10 GB in August. If you are prepaid, on June 15 they will activate the bonus 30 GB in your prepaid line and you can enjoy them until August 31.

Finetwork

In addition to confirming the opening of its own points of sale, Finetwork has recently announced its summer promotion, in which, as it did last year, it will give away 66 GB that can be consumed between June 15 and September 15. It is valid for current clients and portability registrations and is applied automatically, without the user having to request it.

Of course, only users with Unlimited mobile rates with 7, 10, 20 or 30 GB. Therefore, the three alternatives Voice Only with 100 minutes, Voice Only with unlimited calls and 5 GB + 300 minutes are out of the offer. The 66 GB voucher is also not available on the main line of the convergent rate, although it is possible to add it on the additional lines associated with the package.

Lowi

The low-cost OMV of the Vodafone Group has chosen to repeat last year’s promotion, so that Lowi give away 60 GB of additional data for all those clients who have contracted or contract any mobile or combined rate before August 15. Those 60 GB will be spent in the first place and, once they have been consumed, the customer will be able to continue browsing with their accumulated data and their contracted rate.

Once the promotion is activated from the ‘My Lowi’ app, that data bonus can be enjoyed until September 15, two weeks more than last summer. The promotion is valid for both new and current customers, and is applicable to all rates, including the 34.95 euros. In addition, as a novelty, this year the 60 GB gift can also be shared with other Lowi users.

Vodafone

One of the last to join the summer benefits bandwagon has been Vodafone, whose summer promotion is valid for both new and existing customers, but it varies depending on whether you are on a contract, if your rate already has unlimited data or if you are a prepaid card user:

Customers who have a Mini or Extra rate, with or without fiber, who currently have a defined data bonus, can activate unlimited data at no cost through ‘My Vodafone’ until August 15, although they can be enjoyed until September 15.

Customers with any of Vodafone’s unlimited data rates can activate through ‘My Vodafone’ until August 15 the free TIDAL HiFi subscription for three months from the moment of activation.

Prepaid card customers who renew the benefits of their rate until September 30 will receive an extra bonus of free gigabytes with every renewal, which includes an additional 5 GB in Prepaid S and Big Yuser rates, an additional 10 GB in Prepaid M and an additional 15 GB in Prepaid L, Prepaid XL and Heavy Yuser rates.

Mobilefree

Leaving aside Vodafone’s proposal with Tidal, the only operator that, at the moment, has not opted to give away gigabytes of data is Mobilfree. Instead, you have chosen lower the price of your fiber rates to the most loyal customers.

With this, Mobilfree wants to boost the hiring of only fiber and mobile + fiber combinations, which do not have permanence, but which will now reward those who decide to keep it for at least six months. The promotion involves discount of 15 euros per month during the fourth, fifth and sixth months in any of the modalities with Mobilfree fiber to all customers who register a fiber line between June 25 and August 31, 2020.