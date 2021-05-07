all online conferences and workshops

There will be Google I / O 2021 this year, but it will be something different: it can be seen live for free.

Google I / O 2021 will take place between the May 18 and 20. It will be the most important fair for developers of the year carried out by Google, and in it we can expect great news for Android, Google Assistant and the rest of the company’s services.

Different presentations and announcements will be carried out during the different events to be held during the fair, which will last for three days. Throughout each day, Google has different sessions scheduled totally free access, whose schedules we wanted to review in this article.

Google I / O 2021 events on May 18

May 18 will be the big day of Google I / O 2021. As every year, the company will inaugurate its fair for developers with the Main Keynote, presented by Sundar Pichai and the rest of the top leaders of the Google teams.

But it won’t be the only presentation of the day. Throughout that day, other developer conferences and workshops, all of them carried out virtually and online, so that anyone who wants to can access them.

Next, we review the most important sessions that will take place on the first day of the fair, together with time at which they will be held. It is worth mentioning that all hours correspond to the Spain time zone –CEST–.

TimeConference07: 00 PMKeynote Google I / O09: 15 PMKeynote for developers10: 30 PMWhat’s new on Android11: 00 PMWhat’s new on Google Play11: 15 PMWhat’s new on the web platform11: 30 PMCreate your first “Tile” for “ Wear ”

Google I / O 2021 events on May 19

The second day of the fair will start with the repeats of the most important conferences on the 18th. That, however, does not mean that news will not be announced. During the day, many other important sessions will be held, which we review below:

TimeConference06: 00 PMWhat’s new in Machine Learning06: 65 PMWhat’s new in Google Assistant07: 15 PMWhat’s new in Material Design07: 45 PMWhat’s new in Chrome OS 08:00 PMWhat’s new in Chrome OS09: 00 PM What’s New in Accessibility on Android11: 15 PM What’s New in Google Pay12:15 PM New ARCore Capabilities01: 15 AM What’s New in Smart Home04: 00 AM Favorite I / O Ads

Google I / O 2021 events on May 20

To end the developer fair, the third day will mainly focus on sessions and workshops for developers. However, this will also be the day on which the live chat with the Android developers will take place.

Some of the workshops from previous days will also be repeated, and training sessions will be held. questions and answers with Google members.

The Google I / O 2021 schedule It is available in full on the fair’s official website. There, you will be able to consult the schedules, the letters and all the information related to the I / O in its 2021 edition.

